How much weight does Ross have regarding the draft?

I know he owns the team but does anyone know:

Does he have final say on selections (if there is a player he wants)

Are stadium revenues ever a consideration? ... all stadium sales suffered greatly last year ... Ticket sales and food/souvenirs ... would drafting OL over play maker make any sense if both are a need?

If we had a starter in a contract year and knew we didn't want to foot the bill to resign him ... would Ross be involved to the point we need his replacement?

Just curious ...
 
My opinion on Ross is he has handed over control and stepped back. I know some won't agree but at this point Grier and Flo are in complete control and I think Ross supports the results.
 
