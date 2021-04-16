How much weight does Ross have regarding the draft?

mwestberry
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 18, 2012
I know he owns the team but does anyone know:
Does he have final say on selections (if there is a player he wants)
Are stadium revenues ever a consideration? ... all stadium sales suffered greatly last year ... Ticket sales and food/souvenirs ... would drafting OL over play maker make any sense if both are a need?
If we had a starter in a contract year and knew we didn't want to foot the bill to resign him ... would Ross be involved to the point we need his replacement?
Just curious ...
