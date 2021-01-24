How Will the Quarterback Race Affect Miami?

I think that the Dolphins are rolling with Tua and will seek to get him some playmakers in the Draft and Free Agency. Whatever happens re Deshaun Watson is academic. The focus of the team is building on the progress made this season and taking the next steps forward. Deshaun Watson is a great young QB but the cost to negotiate a trade would be prohibitive. Let's see what we have in Tua and ignore the impulses promoted by the media.

BTW - It's not just the Draft Capital that the Dolphins would give up. He's also very expensive - Deshaun Watson signed a 4 year, $156,000,000 contract with the Houston Texans, including a $27,000,000 signing bonus, $110,717,123 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $39,000,000 . In 2021, Watson will earn a base salary of $10,540,000, while carrying a cap hit of $15,940,000 and a dead cap value of $67,140,000.