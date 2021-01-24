 How Will the Quarterback Race Affect Miami? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How Will the Quarterback Race Affect Miami?

SF Dolphin Fan

Latest news from the Miami Herald is that the Dolphins are second on Watson's wish list. First, is the New York Jets.

So, the odds are high that the Jets will have an athletic quarterback heading into the 2021 season. If not Watson, they could opt for Fields or Wilson in the draft. I don't think they stick with Darnold.

New England also needs a quarterback. Perhaps they trade for a veteran like Stafford.

The Bills have Allen, one of the more athletic quarterbacks in the draft.

Since defending mobile quarterbacks was a big problem for the Dolphins, does the quarterback situation in the division change Miami's offseason focus?
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Of course it does. That's why I just stop reading when people keep parroting how it's a passing league, and we have to take a WR with our first pick, etc.

It's not just a passing league any more. The rules change every year, making it easier for mobile QBs. It's a mobile QB league now.

You need guys that can stop them.
 
P

Pitbull13

That's funny, I just Carolina was his 1st choice.
 
spiketex

spiketex

I think that the Dolphins are rolling with Tua and will seek to get him some playmakers in the Draft and Free Agency. Whatever happens re Deshaun Watson is academic. The focus of the team is building on the progress made this season and taking the next steps forward. Deshaun Watson is a great young QB but the cost to negotiate a trade would be prohibitive. Let's see what we have in Tua and ignore the impulses promoted by the media.
BTW - It's not just the Draft Capital that the Dolphins would give up. He's also very expensive - Deshaun Watson signed a 4 year, $156,000,000 contract with the Houston Texans, including a $27,000,000 signing bonus, $110,717,123 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $39,000,000. In 2021, Watson will earn a base salary of $10,540,000, while carrying a cap hit of $15,940,000 and a dead cap value of $67,140,000.
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

spiketex said:
I think that the Dolphins are rolling with Tua and will seek to get him some playmakers in the Draft and Free Agency. Whatever happens re Deshaun Watson is academic. The focus of the team is building on the progress made this season and taking the next steps forward. Deshaun Watson is a great young QB but the cost to negotiate a trade would be prohibitive. Let's see what we have in Tua and ignore the impulses promoted by the media.
BTW - It's not just the Draft Capital that the Dolphins would give up. He's also very expensive - Deshaun Watson signed a 4 year, $156,000,000 contract with the Houston Texans, including a $27,000,000 signing bonus, $110,717,123 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $39,000,000. In 2021, Watson will earn a base salary of $10,540,000, while carrying a cap hit of $15,940,000 and a dead cap value of $67,140,000.
Can we stop with the QB salary whining. You guys realize we will eventually be paying a QB that much, whether it's Tua or not, in the future. And if we aren't that means we still don't have a franchise QB.
 
