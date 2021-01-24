How Will the Quarterback Race Affect Miami?

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
- Joined
- May 27, 2005
- Messages
- 12,237
- Reaction score
- 6,489
Latest news from the Miami Herald is that the Dolphins are second on Watson's wish list. First, is the New York Jets.
So, the odds are high that the Jets will have an athletic quarterback heading into the 2021 season. If not Watson, they could opt for Fields or Wilson in the draft. I don't think they stick with Darnold.
New England also needs a quarterback. Perhaps they trade for a veteran like Stafford.
The Bills have Allen, one of the more athletic quarterbacks in the draft.
Since defending mobile quarterbacks was a big problem for the Dolphins, does the quarterback situation in the division change Miami's offseason focus?
So, the odds are high that the Jets will have an athletic quarterback heading into the 2021 season. If not Watson, they could opt for Fields or Wilson in the draft. I don't think they stick with Darnold.
New England also needs a quarterback. Perhaps they trade for a veteran like Stafford.
The Bills have Allen, one of the more athletic quarterbacks in the draft.
Since defending mobile quarterbacks was a big problem for the Dolphins, does the quarterback situation in the division change Miami's offseason focus?