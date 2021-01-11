Howard is going to hold out if he isnt the highest paid corner

MrChadRico
Active Roster
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2018
- Messages
- 664
- Reaction score
- 1,015
- Age
- 36
- Location
- Kansas
Didn't see this posted anywhere. He just hired a new agent, the same agent that played hard ball with us when negotiating with Olivia Vernon.
Reportedly Howard wants to be the highest paid corner in the league.... more than 20 mil per season!!!
Side note; Howard is a Houston native, just throwing that out there
Reportedly Howard wants to be the highest paid corner in the league.... more than 20 mil per season!!!
Side note; Howard is a Houston native, just throwing that out there