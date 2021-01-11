 Howard is going to hold out if he isnt the highest paid corner | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Howard is going to hold out if he isnt the highest paid corner

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Didn't see this posted anywhere. He just hired a new agent, the same agent that played hard ball with us when negotiating with Olivia Vernon.

Reportedly Howard wants to be the highest paid corner in the league.... more than 20 mil per season!!!

Side note; Howard is a Houston native, just throwing that out there
 
NYFINest

NYFINest

Yeah i saw the article... him and his new agent picked a bad time to be renegotiating his contract with covid-19 affecting the cap.

I like him and hopefully team management and his camp can come to a reasonable agreement.
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Dude is a stud and we should meet him in the middle.... 20 million a year ain't happening but we can at least get him over what Jones makes.... He should be our highest paid corner.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

He signed a contract and makes huge $$$ as it is.

If indeed he intends to FORCE a new deal --- trade his *** immediately.
 
XxfeensterxX

XxfeensterxX

He literally just signed his contract. If he wanted to bet on himself and get a larger offer he should have taken a 2 year deal with a player option.

Can't see him holding out 1 year into a 5 year deal.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Repotedly he 100% plans on holding out according to the Miami Herold
 
tay0365

tay0365

Ok, let's get Houston's #1 pick for the next two years after this one. 😃
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

Mando being Mando.

he tried to start this sh1t a few weeks ago. obviously he didn't get enough clicks, so he's running the same rumors again.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

XxfeensterxX said:
He literally just signed his contract. If he wanted to bet on himself and get a larger offer he should have taken a 2 year deal with a player option.

Can't see him holding out 1 year into a 5 year deal.
Player option?
 
XxfeensterxX

XxfeensterxX

AdamD13 said:
Player option?
Yeah, pretty rare in the NFL but he had the leverage at that point in time.

The player has the choice to opt in to the contract for that year at the rate (15 million per year for him) or they can opt out and test the market.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

I guess try to get it while you can. But this might be a bad year to do this with the cap going down.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

MrChadRico said:
Didn't see this posted anywhere. He just hired a new agent, the same agent that played hard ball with us when negotiating with Olivia Vernon.

Reportedly Howard wants to be the highest paid corner in the league.... more than 20 mil per season!!!

Side note; Howard is a Houston native, just throwing that out there
We can trade him for Watson, and a 2nd round pick next year lol.
 
