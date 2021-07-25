 Howard: "likes" image of himself in Cowboys Uniform | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Howard: "likes" image of himself in Cowboys Uniform

gregorygrant83

Club Member
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
8,559
Reaction score
5,259
MrChadRico said:
Trade this ***hole TOMORROW!!!!
How dare he go and do something like "like" a photo... he's such an a@%hole! We should package him in a trade to the Texans for someone who's fighting dozens of sex assault alligations.

This is why I try not to get too worked up about fans reactions to things. logic has gone the way of the dodo bird.

And yes I know the OP didn't mention anything about trading for Watson, just used as an example of how fans get worked up about stupid s#$t like liking a photo or a tweet, but are willing to over look other greater issues if it fits their needs.
 
