Howard's cryptic tweet

MrChadRico
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2018
- Messages
- 1,320
- Reaction score
- 2,091
- Age
- 37
- Location
- Kansas
I'm in the camp we trade X, but read into this however you want.
Honestly I can't wait to hear how this all ends. Its gonna rock the NFL again if we trade X..... I dont see us giving him more money so he's either traded or gonna have to come back eventually IMO.
Honestly I can't wait to hear how this all ends. Its gonna rock the NFL again if we trade X..... I dont see us giving him more money so he's either traded or gonna have to come back eventually IMO.