 Howard's cryptic tweet | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Howard's cryptic tweet

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
1,320
Reaction score
2,091
Age
37
Location
Kansas
I'm in the camp we trade X, but read into this however you want.

Honestly I can't wait to hear how this all ends. Its gonna rock the NFL again if we trade X..... I dont see us giving him more money so he's either traded or gonna have to come back eventually IMO.
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20210713-172707_Chrome.jpg
    Screenshot_20210713-172707_Chrome.jpg
    41.2 KB · Views: 0
1

1972forever

Starter
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
5,001
Reaction score
8,051
Age
68
Location
Miami
While there is no debating that Howard has been an integral part of the defense when he has actually been healthy enough to play. Everyone is replaceable and if he forces the issue, I expect them to trade him and then it’s next man up.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
9,913
Reaction score
11,784
Location
New Jersey
Mach2 said:
Sometimes that's not the best way. Kind of like a marriage. The more things he puts out in public like that, the harder it will be to swallow his pride.

I guess if he is willing to retire over it, it doesn't matter.
Click to expand...
Very true. He's upping the ante. Trying to put pressure on Miami. But in a public way, isn't the right way to go.
 
Last edited:
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
12,289
Reaction score
17,436
Location
Montreal
A 10 INT all-pro season is a big *** marketing asset, but its also something thats very unlikely to ever happen in the future in this case. Thing is both parties are doing exactly what they should be doing right now, the Fins are trying to avoid paying for something thats unlikely to repeat itself and Xavien is trying to bank on what is most probably his last shot at this big of a contact going foward.

There's no one in the wrong here and neither side needs to be taken for a mud slide...
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
8,755
Reaction score
14,363
dolfan91 said:
Very true. He's upping the anti. Trying to put pressure on Miami. But in a public way, isn't the right way to go.
Click to expand...
I've said many times... I LOVE wrong word errors that change the meaning of what the writer has to say... It's just a silly thing.

But 'ante' is what you do in a card game... while anti has a different meaning. ...and upping the anti is also sort of true, he is upping the amount of anti-Dolphin rhetoric...

Don't mind me, I'm a word nerd.
 
Notso

Notso

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 18, 2010
Messages
394
Reaction score
322
Location
Boise, Idaho
He's my fav player on the team...
But with that attitude, especially shortly after the fins rewarded him with the richest cb contract ever after being injured so much... **** him.
Ship him off to Houston/Detriot.
Hopefully Noah's ready.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
9,913
Reaction score
11,784
Location
New Jersey
What Howard seems to be forgetting is Miami kept him inspite of the roster purge. Paid him big bucks to sit almost a full season with injury, so he could recuperate and come back to have, what was a monster season. Did they ask for a refund? NOPE!!! Built a defense around him and Jones, in an attempt to fulfill coach Flores vision. And this is what Miami gets in return.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
9,913
Reaction score
11,784
Location
New Jersey
Feverdream said:
I've said many times... I LOVE wrong word errors that change the meaning of what the writer has to say... It's just a silly thing.

But 'ante' is what you do in a card game... while anti has a different meaning. ...and upping the anti is also sort of true, he is upping the amount of anti-Dolphin rhetoric...

Don't mind me, I'm a word nerd.
Click to expand...
Typo!!! And corrected.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom