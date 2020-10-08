Hunt and Kindley

Pure speculation here and not sure if this was brought up during the draft, but is it possible that when the Dolphins drafted Hunt, they intended to have him start his career at RG until it was time to replace Jesse Davis? What they didn't expect is for Kindley to fall to the 4th leaving them with a perfect opportunity to plug RG and let Hunt take some time to get ready for RT behind JD. If that's the case, it's pretty spectacular that they went up to get Solomon and not just sit on their hands because they felt as though they already had their RG for this year.