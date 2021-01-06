 I got hell for posting this on Nov 3rd about Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I got hell for posting this on Nov 3rd about Tua

Next year they should make a trade and get some players that are used to catching lefty throws from him.

Try a Trade for Jerry Judy
Draft: DeVonta smith
Draft: Najee harris

I don't know its going to play out, after watching every throw from 2019.

I notice a ton of Tua's quick screens are high or horrible placement like in his Pro debut, but he Doesn't make bad decisions or throw many picks. He Is accurate within 20 yards and can hit the wide open touchdown but over throws the covered touchdown chances he has.

I think some familiar players will speed up his pro game!
 
I agree we should draft some offensive playmakers, but I also think the players we have that will remain on the roster that get paid 6 figure incomes or higher should just catch the ball no matter what arm it's coming from. Like some sort of PROfessional I think is the word.
 
EasyRider said:
Yeah sure, Jerry Judy is on the trade block already

Well if Denver is desperate to address the QB position and wants to trade up I don't see why Miami wouldn't request Jeudy as part of the package to trade up and Denver wouldn't give him up. They have Courtland Sutton as a #1, Noah Fant as a solid catching TE and they also drafted KJ Hamler last year, they just need a QB, Jeudy seems like a luxury. I understand Jeudy didn't play that great this year but I'd be willing to take a chance on him.

Miami gives 3 and Denver gives 9, Jeudy and a 2022 2nd
 
Trade back to 5-9 pick up an additional second or 1st next year. Draft Smith with first pick and waddle with second. Use your first 2nd and maybe a 4th to jump ahead back into the 1st if Najee makes it to 18 he’s most likely falling to the second due to all the playoff teams having running backs.
 
SanMarino said:
Well if Denver is desperate to address the QB position and wants to trade up I don't see why Miami wouldn't request Jeudy as part of the package to trade up and Denver wouldn't give him up. They have Courtland Sutton as a #1, Noah Fant as a solid catching TE and they also drafted KJ Hamler last year, they just need a QB, Jeudy seems like a luxury. I understand Jeudy didn't play that great this year but I'd be willing to take a chance on him.

Miami gives 3 and Denver gives 9, Jeudy and a 2022 2nd
damn that would be tempting
 
SanMarino said:
Well if Denver is desperate to address the QB position and wants to trade up I don't see why Miami wouldn't request Jeudy as part of the package to trade up and Denver wouldn't give him up. They have Courtland Sutton as a #1, Noah Fant as a solid catching TE and they also drafted KJ Hamler last year, they just need a QB, Jeudy seems like a luxury. I understand Jeudy didn't play that great this year but I'd be willing to take a chance on him.

Miami gives 3 and Denver gives 9, Jeudy and a 2022 2nd
I like this idea.
 
After the season that Smith had, he has about a 2% chance of being there at pick 9. If Miami (hold on, let me fire up Madden 21) somehow manages to trade pick 3 for pick 9 and Jeudy... Smith won’t be there to take
 
traptses said:
After the season that Smith had, he has about a 2% chance of being there at pick 9. If Miami (hold on, let me fire up Madden 21) somehow manages to trade pick 3 for pick 9 and Jeudy... Smith won’t be there to take
You might be right but we may see certain QB's and other OT's than Sewell picked a lot higher then where current mock drafts have them. Even though I would prefer Smith I'm fine with any of the top 3 and I'd put a pretty big bet down that one of them will be there at 9.
 
traptses said:
After the season that Smith had, he has about a 2% chance of being there at pick 9. If Miami (hold on, let me fire up Madden 21) somehow manages to trade pick 3 for pick 9 and Jeudy... Smith won’t be there to take
I am on photoshop working on picture with Smith in a gas mask now. Will release right before draft.
 
SanMarino said:
Well if Denver is desperate to address the QB position and wants to trade up I don't see why Miami wouldn't request Jeudy as part of the package to trade up and Denver wouldn't give him up. They have Courtland Sutton as a #1, Noah Fant as a solid catching TE and they also drafted KJ Hamler last year, they just need a QB, Jeudy seems like a luxury. I understand Jeudy didn't play that great this year but I'd be willing to take a chance on him.

Miami gives 3 and Denver gives 9, Jeudy and a 2022 2nd
Haha
You’re post is so cute
 
