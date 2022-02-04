I hope Flores gets the Texans job in spite of his Miami exit

For the last week, or few days, this forum has turned into a political war room with many opinions that at times leave me with a distaste. Specially those in political, and racial nature. Or even passive attacks that have flew through the radar. Regardless if you feel like the lawsuit is baseless or not, the allegations brought forward have strong merits to be considered against all parties involved. The Rooney rule is a great rule, but as former quarterback and current Washington executive Doug Williams said, “It’s the people, not the rule”. And in multiple occasions I seen members simply say things like, “ohh they are pulling the race card”, or even gone to the extend to personally attacking Flores. Some of these comments are disgusting, and perhaps made by members that lack any kind of consideration to the struggle that minorities go through. And Flores being a minority, had success here in this team, and left with results.



Flores is a coach that brought this team to two straight winning seasons. A long time assistant to a previous franchise with a lot of success that is more than well qualified to be a head coach, something that everyone agreed with after he was fired. I was ok with us letting him go, but this franchise was doomed under the same misguided regime before he got here. With that said, for all of those attacking him low right now in this forum, I hope you end up biting your own tongues. Perhaps the Texans might turn that franchise around with him if they hire him. He was literally praised here for the last two seasons, but then now people are being hypocrites now that he was fired by an incompetent owner that has brought no success to his team.