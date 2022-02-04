 I hope Flores gets the Texans job in spite of his Miami exit | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I hope Flores gets the Texans job in spite of his Miami exit

juniorseau55



For the last week, or few days, this forum has turned into a political war room with many opinions that at times leave me with a distaste. Specially those in political, and racial nature. Or even passive attacks that have flew through the radar. Regardless if you feel like the lawsuit is baseless or not, the allegations brought forward have strong merits to be considered against all parties involved. The Rooney rule is a great rule, but as former quarterback and current Washington executive Doug Williams said, “It’s the people, not the rule”. And in multiple occasions I seen members simply say things like, “ohh they are pulling the race card”, or even gone to the extend to personally attacking Flores. Some of these comments are disgusting, and perhaps made by members that lack any kind of consideration to the struggle that minorities go through. And Flores being a minority, had success here in this team, and left with results.

Flores is a coach that brought this team to two straight winning seasons. A long time assistant to a previous franchise with a lot of success that is more than well qualified to be a head coach, something that everyone agreed with after he was fired. I was ok with us letting him go, but this franchise was doomed under the same misguided regime before he got here. With that said, for all of those attacking him low right now in this forum, I hope you end up biting your own tongues. Perhaps the Texans might turn that franchise around with him if they hire him. He was literally praised here for the last two seasons, but then now people are being hypocrites now that he was fired by an incompetent owner that has brought no success to his team.
 
GhostArmOfMarino

1) He was a ****ty *** coach to begin with. I could have led the team to most of the wins the wins did. Not hard facing Ian Book caliber QB for 6-7 game stretches and only beating a couple half decentbteams in 3 years.

2) Racism should be stomped out. However, nothing about his situation has to do with racism. He's inserting himself and taking down innocent people.

3) Did I mention he's he's ****ty *** coach? Probably why he won't get another job and will fail if he does. Unless he gets matched with a truly elite QB.
 
Dolph N.Fan

It’s a shame this crap is taking away from the teams that made the super bowl. No one talking about sb matchups or anything.
 
BahamaFinFan78

He was not praised for 2 seasons. Two winning seasons is not like winning the Super Bowl or anything. We didn't even make the playoffs. He was praised for one season, the 10-6 one. This season should have seen him fired mid season when we were 1-7. He just won 7 in a row to save face.
 
Dolph N.Fan

RMLogic said:
Why on earth would anyone want this guy to get a job?
He treated others like crap even this boards favorite Omar Kelly. He was disrespectful to everyone he had contact with. First class jerks like him should get a job cleaning toilets.
Click to expand...
Supposedly belicheat didn’t like how he took his coaching guys and treated them like crap and fired them so quickly.
 
dreamblk

Most here was shocked when he was fired. He deserves another shot at head coaching. Producing two winning seasons under this management is note-worthy.
He probably will learn from his missteps here and move on. He going to have to be able to put an offensive staff together or he will never win at the NFL level.
 
dreamblk

He outed an owner the billionaire's boys club ain't going to hire him a group collective might.
 
dreamblk

Flores not getting a job unless the NFL mandates it and they can't force or tell an owner what to do.
 
