I think we might be all in on this year

I think we might not pick a QB and instead we'll pick D, OL and skill players to try and make a run this year.

Keeping Fitz as the starter, getting rid of a young OC that looked to be doing well in favor of Chan Gailey.

Having Rosen on the bench, too.

I think we're trying to get as many QB hungry teams to trade up and we'll end up taking one of Young, Simmons, Brown or Okuda.

Not saying I agree but it's just what it looks like.
 
Maybe or maybe not I wouldn’t be surprised but my gut says we’ll pick a QB
 
There is absolutely no way Miami doesn't pick a qb in the 1st. Simply no way. It's comical to believe otherwise.
 
We'll see. Trust me, if we end up with a QB I'll be a happy little camper. I'm just not that confident they will.
 
