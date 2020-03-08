I think we might be all in on this year

Stills&Landry
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Feb 12, 2010
- Messages
- 1,282
- Reaction score
- 313
I think we might not pick a QB and instead we'll pick D, OL and skill players to try and make a run this year.
Keeping Fitz as the starter, getting rid of a young OC that looked to be doing well in favor of Chan Gailey.
Having Rosen on the bench, too.
I think we're trying to get as many QB hungry teams to trade up and we'll end up taking one of Young, Simmons, Brown or Okuda.
Not saying I agree but it's just what it looks like.
