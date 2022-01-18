Ian Rapaport - Russell Wilson wants to explore trade market/ 49ers comminted to Lance, will trade Jimmy G in offseason

Like it or not, these are conversations we need to have. The Draft class of QBs is not impressive and with the recent comment from Ross "The new HC will decide what to do at the QB position" its something we should at least be thinking about.



Wilson 25-tds 6-ints 103.1 Passer Rating



Jimmy G 20-tds 12-ints 98.7 Passer Rating



If we get McMichael as HC I think the Jimmy G possibility goes up a little.



Both QBs will require a trade to get them here which is an obvious down side.



Looking at impending

Free agents the only interesting QB to me is

Jamis Winston 14 TDs 3 INTs 102.8 passer rating ... he only played 7 games.



Tuas #s in 13 games - 16 tds 10 ints 90.1 passer rating