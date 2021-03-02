Ideal Offseason: Free agency vs Draft WRs

PyroDOLFAN
With Free Agency only 2 weeks away. I have seen a lot of great threads on indivual players when it comes to the top tier talents at WR, but was curious what some of you deeper minded fans think in an ideal off season in a consensus area of need.
Surface area thoughts are obviously, Big in free agency and depth in the draft, vice versa, or double dipping (Just going big FA and Top Pick) . I'll list the top prospects for FA here to bring them into view. What's are some of your thoughts on value in what the Dolphins need most? Just for some Input I like Higgins as he lacks measurable but gets open, David Moore plays hard but over shadowed in a decent core of receivers in lockett and Metcalf, and Curtis Samuel seems to be a site favorite. I'd say negative on any of the elder players, I don't see Chris or Flores targeting them. In the Draft I really like Bateman and Waddle, Elijah Moore in the 4th would be a steal imo with speed and talent that would help in the slot.
Chris Godwin
Allen Robinson
Kenny Golladay
Will Fuller
Juju
Corey Davis
Antonio Brown
TY Hilton
Curtis Samuel
Marvin Jones
Nelson Agholar
Sammy Watkins
David Moore
AJ green
Larry Fitzgerald
Rashaad Higgins
Breshad Perriman
Draft
Jamarr Chase (LSU)
Devonye Smith (AL)
Jaylen Waddle (AL)
Kedarius Toney (Florida)
Terrance Marshall (LSU)
Tutu Atwell (Louisville)
Rashad Bateman (Minnisota)
Rondale Moore (Purdue)
Marquez Stevenson (Houston)
Sage Sarratt (Wake Forest)
Elijah Moore (Ole Miss)
Tamorrian Terry (FSU)
Jhaman Ausan (T A&M)
