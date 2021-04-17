If Chase and Pitts are off the board...

It seems like most fans here are interested in one of Pitts or Chase as the Dolphins first pick in the 2021 draft.

However at 6 there is a possibility, even in remote, that both will be picked prior to the Dolphins selection.



I am curious if that becomes the case what would be the best option.

I know that this draft is heave with OL, WR and even LB positions but getting the top 10 talent in those positions which makes the most sense.



I believe whoever we pick has to be a player that makes the biggest impact for us.

Not sure who that would be and to be honest no one knows until the season starts and games are played.

Just curious who people are high on if Chase/Pitts are not an option.