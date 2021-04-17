 If Chase and Pitts are off the board... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If Chase and Pitts are off the board...

If Chase and Pitts are off the board who should the Dolphins select at 6?

  • Sewell

  • Smith

  • Waddle

  • Parsons

  • Slater

It seems like most fans here are interested in one of Pitts or Chase as the Dolphins first pick in the 2021 draft.
However at 6 there is a possibility, even in remote, that both will be picked prior to the Dolphins selection.

I am curious if that becomes the case what would be the best option.
I know that this draft is heave with OL, WR and even LB positions but getting the top 10 talent in those positions which makes the most sense.

I believe whoever we pick has to be a player that makes the biggest impact for us.
Not sure who that would be and to be honest no one knows until the season starts and games are played.
Just curious who people are high on if Chase/Pitts are not an option.
 
My order would be Pitts first, Waddle second, Smith third. Chase scares me. The closer we get to the draft the more I like the Alabama boys.
 
Waddle or smith I wouldn’t Kill myself if we drafted parsons there either. We take Sewell and I’m applying with a new team.
 
I like Sewell at 6 if Pitts and Chase are gone. From a value standpoint, a franchise OT is worth more than a solid WR. This WR class is deep. We could move up from 18 and snag Smith (if he falls a bit) or Waddle. There are half a dozen or more WR (like Toney, Bateman, E. Moore, Marshall, R. Moore, etc.) that will all be NFL starters we could take at 18, or if we trade back from 18, or at 36. There is only one Pitts and one Sewell in this draft. I’d be perfectly fine with Smith or Waddle at 6; it’s just not the move I’d make.
 
Cinci will take Sewell. I have a feeling that ATL will take Pitts. Chase will be the best on the board for us. I just don’t like that he sat out due to covid.
 
Dolphins81 said:
Cinci will take Sewell. I have a feeling that ATL will take Pitts. Chase will be the best on the board for us. I just don’t like that he sat out due to covid.
Why knock someone for making a smart business decision for his future? He lost Burrow and his OC, The season was in doubt at the time, and there wasn’t an acceptable plan for precautions. So he decided to sit out instead of hurting his draft stock by playing on an inferior team, risking injury, or getting sick. Hardly the “coward” move some claim it to be.
 
I'm really torn between Smith and Waddle. I would love to trade down a couple of spots and get one of those or Sewell and Parsons
 
AZStryker said:
Why knock someone for making a smart business decision for his future? He lost Burrow and his OC, The season was in doubt at the time, and there wasn’t an acceptable plan for precautions. So he decided to sit out instead of hurting his draft stock by playing on an inferior team, risking injury, or getting sick. Hardly the “coward” move some claim it to be.
Translate to the pros.

His QB goes down and we lose our coach and OC.

Are you ok with him sitting out so he doesn't risk injury or dropping his stock in a contract year?
 
AZStryker said:
Why knock someone for making a smart business decision for his future? He lost Burrow and his OC, The season was in doubt at the time, and there wasn’t an acceptable plan for precautions. So he decided to sit out instead of hurting his draft stock by playing on an inferior team, risking injury, or getting sick. Hardly the “coward” move some claim it to be.
It absolutely was a cowardly move. He turned his back on his teammates, don’t think for one second that he wouldn’t do the same in the NFL. Players that sat out due to covid cannot be counted on. Shows weakness! And talking about precautions, there were more tham enough precautions. Hell, the coaches and refs were at a much greater risk due to age and co-morbidities than a 19/20 year old who is in peak physical condition.
 
