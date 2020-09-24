If Dolphins can go 3-3 in next 6 games...

Fins4Ever&Ever

Fins4Ever&Ever

"Deep Threat"
Joined
Sep 7, 2010
Messages
4,625
Reaction score
393
...you get to that SOFT part of the schedule after that with vs Jets, BYE, @ Jets, vs Bengals. A nice 4 week spread before home to the Chiefs in Week #14.

The depleted 49ers game is the most winnable of the next 6. Then Broncos and Chargers games.

7-5 is not out of the question if they continue to build on this game tonight.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
17,511
Reaction score
9,064
Location
Columbus, OH
That 49ers game still going to be very tough. They still have a lot of talented players. I would say Denver would be the most winnable
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
26,727
Reaction score
12,772
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
Super Bowl !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
17,511
Reaction score
9,064
Location
Columbus, OH
Coolguy3 said:
Seattle will probably stomp us.
Click to expand...
Russell Wilson on pace for 72 TDs, He just shredded New England. I hope to god Miami doesn’t keep playing off giving up so much cushion. Otherwise Wilson could have 6 TDS and we could be looking at a 59-20 game or something like that.
 
'Deep

'Deep

"Pick your guy and let it fly"
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
5,889
Reaction score
5,589
Location
the Left Coast
The Hawks have never traveled well to Miami. I think it'll be closer than what people think. Their D is no great shakes, we can score on them. Wilson will probably go off, but if we hang 31 on them, it'll be close. I don't see a Seattle blowout at all.
 
Bartowboy

Bartowboy

Starter
Joined
Dec 20, 2005
Messages
957
Reaction score
250
Age
31
Location
Lakeland,FL
Seattle is a long way from Miami and it’ll be the first time these guys see this type of heat and humidity. Big plus is Thursday game means we switch to Seattle on Friday and get a few extra days preparation. Let’s see if they can keep it close and let the heat slow down the hawks enough to steal one.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom