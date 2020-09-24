If Dolphins can go 3-3 in next 6 games...

Fins4Ever&Ever
...you get to that SOFT part of the schedule after that with vs Jets, BYE, @ Jets, vs Bengals. A nice 4 week spread before home to the Chiefs in Week #14.
The depleted 49ers game is the most winnable of the next 6. Then Broncos and Chargers games.
7-5 is not out of the question if they continue to build on this game tonight.
