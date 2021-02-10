If we trade down into the bottom of the first...

Feverdream
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2003
- Messages
- 5,410
- Reaction score
- 7,605
Had not done a mock in awhile, as I've been waiting to see if the Watson situation would resolve itself, but today in the main there was a conversation about trading way down and receiving a bounty of picks... so I tried to simulate that.
At PFN, I was offered the following trade, in exchange for the number one, Pittsburgh offered me their 1, 2, and 3 from this year, and their #1 from 2022. I took it, and the offer seemed reasonable as their QB is clearly done. Here are the results.
I'd take this draft in a heartbeat if it was offered to me, and I think this is the sort of return you can get when you take a bounty of NFL ready players instead of one shiny Alabama bauble. I call it the 'no magic-beans' draft.
------------
Now... as a contrast, I did another draft sans trade, and got this.
That is a HUGE price to pay for Devonte Smith or Jamar Chase.
At PFN, I was offered the following trade, in exchange for the number one, Pittsburgh offered me their 1, 2, and 3 from this year, and their #1 from 2022. I took it, and the offer seemed reasonable as their QB is clearly done. Here are the results.
- 18.
Gregory Rousseau
EDGE Miami (FL)
- 24.
Samuel Cosmi
OT Texas
- 36.
Terrace Marshall Jr.
WR LSU
- 50.
Creed Humphrey
OC Oklahoma
- 55.
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR USC
- 81.
Kenneth Gainwell
RB Memphis
- 87.
Trey Sermon
RB Ohio State
- 117.
Monty Rice
LB Georgia
- 185.
K.J. Britt
LB Auburn
- 2022 PIT 1st
I'd take this draft in a heartbeat if it was offered to me, and I think this is the sort of return you can get when you take a bounty of NFL ready players instead of one shiny Alabama bauble. I call it the 'no magic-beans' draft.
------------
Now... as a contrast, I did another draft sans trade, and got this.
- 3.
Ja'Marr Chase
WR LSU
- 18.
Gregory Rousseau
EDGE Miami (FL)
- 36.
Jalen Mayfield
OT Michigan
- 50.
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR USC
- 81.
Trey Sermon
RB Ohio State
- 117.
Trey Hill
OC Georgia
- 185.
K.J. Britt
LB Auburn
That is a HUGE price to pay for Devonte Smith or Jamar Chase.
Last edited: