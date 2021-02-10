 If we trade down into the bottom of the first... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If we trade down into the bottom of the first...

Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
5,410
Reaction score
7,605
Had not done a mock in awhile, as I've been waiting to see if the Watson situation would resolve itself, but today in the main there was a conversation about trading way down and receiving a bounty of picks... so I tried to simulate that.

At PFN, I was offered the following trade, in exchange for the number one, Pittsburgh offered me their 1, 2, and 3 from this year, and their #1 from 2022. I took it, and the offer seemed reasonable as their QB is clearly done. Here are the results.

  • 18.
    Gregory Rousseau
    EDGE Miami (FL)

  • 24.
    Samuel Cosmi
    OT Texas

  • 36.
    Terrace Marshall Jr.
    WR LSU

  • 50.
    Creed Humphrey
    OC Oklahoma

  • 55.
    Amon-Ra St. Brown
    WR USC

  • 81.
    Kenneth Gainwell
    RB Memphis

  • 87.
    Trey Sermon
    RB Ohio State

  • 117.
    Monty Rice
    LB Georgia

  • 185.
    K.J. Britt
    LB Auburn

  • 2022 PIT 1st
Some notes... I could have taken Mayfield instead of Cosmi, and Bateman instead of Marshall, and several good safeties instead of Sermon.

I'd take this draft in a heartbeat if it was offered to me, and I think this is the sort of return you can get when you take a bounty of NFL ready players instead of one shiny Alabama bauble. I call it the 'no magic-beans' draft.

------------

Now... as a contrast, I did another draft sans trade, and got this.

  • 3.
    Ja'Marr Chase
    WR LSU

  • 18.
    Gregory Rousseau
    EDGE Miami (FL)

  • 36.
    Jalen Mayfield
    OT Michigan

  • 50.
    Amon-Ra St. Brown
    WR USC

  • 81.
    Trey Sermon
    RB Ohio State

  • 117.
    Trey Hill
    OC Georgia

  • 185.
    K.J. Britt
    LB Auburn
So... in exchange for Jamar Chase (or Devonte Smith), I gave up a 2022 #1, Terrance Marshall, Kenny Gainwell, and Monty Rice... and took a lesser Center candidate.

That is a HUGE price to pay for Devonte Smith or Jamar Chase.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom