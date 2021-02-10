If we trade down into the bottom of the first...

18.

Gregory Rousseau

EDGE Miami (FL)





Samuel Cosmi

OT Texas





Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR LSU





Creed Humphrey

OC Oklahoma





Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR USC





Kenneth Gainwell

RB Memphis





Trey Sermon

RB Ohio State





Monty Rice

LB Georgia





K.J. Britt

LB Auburn





Ja'Marr Chase

WR LSU





Gregory Rousseau

EDGE Miami (FL)





Jalen Mayfield

OT Michigan





Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR USC





Trey Sermon

RB Ohio State





Trey Hill

OC Georgia





K.J. Britt

LB Auburn

Had not done a mock in awhile, as I've been waiting to see if the Watson situation would resolve itself, but today in the main there was a conversation about trading way down and receiving a bounty of picks... so I tried to simulate that.At PFN, I was offered the following trade, in exchange for the number one, Pittsburgh offered me their 1, 2, and 3 from this year, and their #1 from 2022. I took it, and the offer seemed reasonable as their QB is clearly done. Here are the results.Some notes... I could have taken Mayfield instead of Cosmi, and Bateman instead of Marshall, and several good safeties instead of Sermon.I'd take this draft in a heartbeat if it was offered to me, and I think this is the sort of return you can get when you take a bounty of NFL ready players instead of one shiny Alabama bauble. I call it the '' draft.------------Now... as a contrast, I did another draft sans trade, and got this.So... in exchange for Jamar Chase (or Devonte Smith), I gave up a 2022 #1, Terrance Marshall, Kenny Gainwell, and Monty Rice... and took a lesser Center candidate.That is a HUGE price to pay for Devonte Smith or Jamar Chase.