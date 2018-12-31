I’m Fine With Grier

The press conference went well, I never expected Grier to put all the answers out there.



He said that he will have to “get to work”, and he should.



TBum has been banished to the NFL equivalent of North Korea, Gase is gone. Grier answers directly to Ross. For all we know, behind closed doors, Grier was against all the bad decisions proposed by TB and Gase.



Didn’t really expect Grier to say he’s going to automatically fire RT, but he will get rid of him for sure. It wasn’t the time or place to get into that conversation.



Let’s see what the man can do.



Fins up!!