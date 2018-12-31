 I’m Fine With Grier | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I'm Fine With Grier

The press conference went well, I never expected Grier to put all the answers out there.

He said that he will have to “get to work”, and he should.

TBum has been banished to the NFL equivalent of North Korea, Gase is gone. Grier answers directly to Ross. For all we know, behind closed doors, Grier was against all the bad decisions proposed by TB and Gase.

Didn’t really expect Grier to say he’s going to automatically fire RT, but he will get rid of him for sure. It wasn’t the time or place to get into that conversation.

Let’s see what the man can do.

He’s been around awhile. I believe Ross when he says Grier is well respected around the league.
He’s been a pretty good talent evaluator on the balance and I’m sure he has contacts all over the league
 
That 2016 draft was excellent.

  • Laremy Tunsil. ...
  • Xavien Howard. ...
  • Kenyan Drake. ...
  • Leonte Carroo. ...
  • Jakeem Grant. ...
  • Jordan Lucas. ...
  • Brandon Doughty and Thomas Duarte
Four of those guys are the heart and soul of this team - in terms of talent and character. Drake and Howard in particular are cornerstones.

That's a hell of a draft. I know the other drafts were not stellar, but we don't know how many of these decisions were influenced by MT and I realize it goes both ways, but I have a feeling, our refusal to address the Oline has more to do with MT and Adam Gase than Chris. And you know our late round successes (Rashad Jones, Davon Godsheaux, Vincent Taylor etc.) can be attributed to Grier exclusively. I believe the Stills, and Wilson moves were Grier as well.
 
Yeah, I don’t really care. Like you said, there is really no telling what went on behind closed doors.
 
Daniel Jeremiah of NFLN says, Grier is very well respected around the league. I believe him. Charles Harris is the one blip on the resume, but other than that, he's done pretty well.
 
You're fixing to find out.

Although, for the sake of clarity - any executive's tenure that ran exactly with the past 20 years of mediocrity should've been let go.

He's either done absolutely nothing for 2 decades to deserve his position, or his fingerprints are all over most of these talent gaffe's also. I don't buy it.
 
You're fixing to find out.

Although, for the sake of clarity - any executive's tenure that ran exactly with the past 20 years of mediocrity should've been let go.

He's either done absolutely nothing for 2 decades to deserve his position, or his fingerprints are all over most of these talent gaffe's also. I don't buy it.
That's where I'm at with this.

It's possible that Grier has been overruled constantly by guys like Jeff Ireland and Adam Gase and Mike Tannenbaum, and that he has a paper trail to prove it. But unless I see it, I won't believe it.

I think a clean sweep would have been the best thing for everyone. From the top down to the bottom. The front office, the coaching staff, the players, the training staff, the scouts. Just flush it and try to build something new with a unified vision.
 
Of the one's he could've kept in the loop, Grier is the only one . Just as long as MT is nowhere near the football side of the franchise. I really wished he would've gotten rid of T-Dumb. Looking at the glass half full.
 
That 2016 draft was excellent.

  • Laremy Tunsil. ...
  • Xavien Howard. ...
  • Kenyan Drake. ...
  • Leonte Carroo. ...
  • Jakeem Grant. ...
  • Jordan Lucas. ...
  • Brandon Doughty and Thomas Duarte
Four of those guys are the heart and soul of this team - in terms of talent and character. Drake and Howard in particular are cornerstones.

That's a hell of a draft. I know the other drafts were not stellar, but we don't know how many of these decisions were influenced by MT and I realize it goes both ways, but I have a feeling, our refusal to address the Oline has more to do with MT and Adam Gase than Chris. And you know our late round successes (Rashad Jones, Davon Godsheaux, Vincent Taylor etc.) can be attributed to Grier exclusively. I believe the Stills, and Wilson moves were Grier as well.
So this draft is Grier’s? Where do the Grier decisions start and the TBum ones end?
 
The press conference went well, I never expected Grier to put all the answers out there.

He said that he will have to “get to work”, and he should.

TBum has been banished to the NFL equivalent of North Korea, Gase is gone. Grier answers directly to Ross. For all we know, behind closed doors, Grier was against all the bad decisions proposed by TB and Gase.

Didn’t really expect Grier to say he’s going to automatically fire RT, but he will get rid of him for sure. It wasn’t the time or place to get into that conversation.

Let’s see what the man can do.

Fins up!!
Grier is the single remaining link to this franchises mediocrity and futility for the past 20 years. Why would he be retained? It’s asinine. He may in fact be respected and is a good guy but just start over. It’s a no brainer.
 
That’s like saying Xavier, Minkah and Tunsil were linked to the franchise, so should go as well.

It just doesn’t make sense.

The FO has its good and bad, just like the 53 man roster
 
Out of the three, Gase T-Bomb and Grier, Grier was probably the worst; and he is given control of the whole ship.

Like I have been saying for years, Ross is a football idiot, and he continues to make one bad decision after another.

This is not going to work. Watch Grier waste our 1st round pick on a bad QB prospect. Hell, I wouldn't be surprised if he traded up to do it.
 
Firing everyone in the building isn't a proper business approach. While I am indifferent as to him staying or going, the Dolphins should keep some semblance of order in place to not slip even moreso into the abyss. With that said, if anyone were to stay my vote would have been Grier, and I think we are fortunate to have lost both Gase and Tannenbaum. He has made better than average selections in the past couple years and as far as I know, decisions to not use some players, jettison some, etc. was never his decision.
 
That’s a ludicrous comparison.
 
So all the good decisions were Grier’s. And the bad were not. I don’t buy that for a second. He was all over Charles Harris for starters. You can’t have this both ways.

The clean approach is to start fresh with new leadership. Especially after two decades of futility.
 
