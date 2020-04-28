I'm saying it now. MIA 2020 AFCE Champs

There's going to be growing pains with this overhaul just like there was last year. Maybe not to the same extent because now there's more talent but maybe so because we don't know if/when they will be able to start meeting and practicing. Additionally several of our draft picks are quite raw, they will likely take time to develop. I worry people are going to expect too much this year, forgetting that this was always a long term rebuild.



I also wouldn't count out New England just yet. They still have a top, if not the best, defense in the league. Buffalo is also an extremely talented team and they seem to continue to nail their drafts. Josh Allen improved substantially in just one year. If he somehow continues that trajectory, he could end up a top QB.