I'm saying it now. MIA 2020 AFCE Champs

Looking at the moves we made in FA and now the draft with the delightful get of Tua at 5, I'm throwing it out there. I not only think but straight up guarantee our beloved Dolphins win the AFC East this year. Patriots are a wreck talent wise and sans Brady BB has been abysmal, the Jets are the Jets and I think we can take the Bills.

I predict that Fitz comes out swinging in an offense designed for him by Gailey and they either stay with he hot hand or if he cools off after month one it's Tua Time!

Time to bury the past and move into the winner's seat!

 
That is a nice prediction. I think our Team needs more time to gel, so the first year will be difficult. But in 2021 i'm on board with you.

2020:

Bills 12-4
Patriots 9-7
Phins 7-9
Jets 4-12
 
Looks like we all are on board with: Gase will ruin a very solid jets draft.
 
i'm wishing him and the Jets 8-8 season for eternity. good enough to not get fired, but totally irrelevant otherwise
 
There's going to be growing pains with this overhaul just like there was last year. Maybe not to the same extent because now there's more talent but maybe so because we don't know if/when they will be able to start meeting and practicing. Additionally several of our draft picks are quite raw, they will likely take time to develop. I worry people are going to expect too much this year, forgetting that this was always a long term rebuild.

I also wouldn't count out New England just yet. They still have a top, if not the best, defense in the league. Buffalo is also an extremely talented team and they seem to continue to nail their drafts. Josh Allen improved substantially in just one year. If he somehow continues that trajectory, he could end up a top QB.
 
If I had to bet, Bills are AFC-E champs. NE is still good, but the abilities of Stidham? won't carry the O and they lost some good FAs. I'm still worried about the 1st 6-8 Miami games and, if the season starts in OCT, that's most of the season. But, I hope you're right. That will make the lead up to '21 VERY exciting
 
