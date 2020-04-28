I'm saying it now. MIA 2020 AFCE Champs

Fin-Loco
Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jan 10, 2020
- Messages
- 2,723
- Reaction score
- 5,908
- Location
- Marco Island
Looking at the moves we made in FA and now the draft with the delightful get of Tua at 5, I'm throwing it out there. I not only think but straight up guarantee our beloved Dolphins win the AFC East this year. Patriots are a wreck talent wise and sans Brady BB has been abysmal, the Jets are the Jets and I think we can take the Bills.
I predict that Fitz comes out swinging in an offense designed for him by Gailey and they either stay with he hot hand or if he cools off after month one it's Tua Time!
Time to bury the past and move into the winner's seat!
I predict that Fitz comes out swinging in an offense designed for him by Gailey and they either stay with he hot hand or if he cools off after month one it's Tua Time!
Time to bury the past and move into the winner's seat!