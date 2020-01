For those not willing to watch the video. The guy in the video says the Eagles used a computer program to call plays based on sensors attached to players that measured their fatigue. They also say in the video that the Eagles won the Super Bowl because of this program.



The example given is a quarterback that is fatigued will be pulled after a third down and a new one is sent in to go for it on fourth down and the play will work because it is a fresh player. At least that is how I understood it. According to this video the guy who made the program and used it to call plays is now working with the Dolphins.