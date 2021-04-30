 Intro to Liam Eichenberg OT: RD2b | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Intro to Liam Eichenberg OT: RD2b

STATS:
6'6" 306 lbs
*Didn't allow a sack the last two seasons. Zero.

"Eichenberg was so impressive in youth football camps that Ohio State offered him a scholarship before his freshman year at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. The High School All-American and top-100 overall recruit nationally decided to sign with Notre Dame instead (though his brother, Tommy, signed with the Buckeyes as a linebacker in 2019). As a redshirt freshman in 2017, Eichenberg played in five games as a reserve. He started all 26 games for the Irish at left tackle in 2018 and 2019, portending a big senior season. Eichenberg came through, starting all 12 games at his left tackle spot to earn second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-ACC accolades. League coaches voted him the winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top lineman in the conference, and he was also an Outland Trophy finalist." -- by Chad Reuter

"A better run blocker than pass protector at this juncture, Eichenberg is a three-year starter at left tackle but might be asked to move to the right side due to average slide quickness and inconsistencies in pass protection. He's well-schooled in a variety of running schemes and attacks his job with above-average strain and leg drive once he has his block centered. His punch lacks crispness, accuracy and is too easy for defenders to time up. He could see early starting reps at tackle but could face early difficulties until he learns to cinch up defenders with his grip rather than popping and separating so often." -Lanze Zierlin
 
"The Dolphins are trading the 50th pick and a 2022 third-rounder to the Giants for the 42nd pick. Miami's taking Notre Dame OL Liam Eichenberg here." Albert Breer
 
So Hunt to the inside? Or this dude project as a guard?
 
Love the player. Happy with him here. But, not thrilled with the trade up. I actually like him more than Holland ... and we had a real need at both positions.

Allowed zero sacks last year, and looks like a good choice to man that RT spot protecting Tua's blindside. Not a bulldozer like Hunt, so hunt at guard helps us maul up the middle and provides some nastiness. Eichenberg provides the technical acumen and stability allowing Tua to focus on the receivers downfield. Really like the addition to the team, and should be an instant starter.
 
