Intro to Matt Breida RB: RD 5 TRADE from SF

Dolphins acquired RB Matt Breida from the 49ers in exchange for the No. 153 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the Dolphins and Jaguars discussed a Leonard Fournette trade last month, but nothing came of it and Miami turned its attention to Breida. The 49ers had way too many backs on the roster and needed to unload one. Rarely ever 100% healthy, Breida plays through injuries and has averaged 5.0 yards per carry on 381 career totes since coming into the league as an UDFA out of Georgia Southern in 2017. Breida recently turned 25 and is on the hook for $2.133 million in 2020, the final year of his deal. In Miami, Breida will be the lightning to Jordan Howard's thunder after the Dolphins passed on early-round running backs this weekend.



2019 PFF Overall Grade: 73.1

Carries: 123 (36th)

Rushing YDs: 623 (30th)

Rushing TDs: 1 (T-67th)

Yards/Carry: 5.1





Toughest RB in the NFL?







Breida Torches Browns for 83 YD TD







2019 Fastest RB in NFL







Highlights 2018: Cheetah







Interview: Swag



