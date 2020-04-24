Intro to Robert Hunt OG: RD 2

Hoot

Hoot

Keeper of the Old Code
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 14, 2005
Messages
871
Reaction score
967
Location
Nebraska
Pick Analysis
ROBERT HUNT
Round 2 • Pick 7 (39)
Hunt is a versatile blocker capable of playing multiple spots along the offensive line. He is projected to play guard but he could get an opportunity to play outside. As a mauler/brawler with a nasty temperament, he could add some toughness and physicality to the frontline.

Highlights---Tough to Find



Robert Hunt Interview===Professional, Well Spoken, Team Player



Thoughts on Facing Alabama

 
Last edited:
Digital

Digital

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
9,355
Reaction score
8,686
I'm OK with taking OL in round 2, but that's not where value is unless you're sure he's a tackle or a true stud interior OL. IMHO, this guy is neither. This is the first pick I affirmatively dislike. Had we done what I suggested and traded back from 26 into the 2nd round, we could have used this pick to get CB Kristian Fulton ... but after taking a CB in round 1, we cut ourselves out of the still very fertile CB group.

Dislike Hunt as an OL. Not sure if he can even pass protect well enough, and that's got to be a requirement in round 2.
 
silverfin

silverfin

08/09/89 - 20/04/18
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 27, 2011
Messages
8,412
Reaction score
2,076
I think it’s a bit of a reach. Hennessey and Jonah Jackson were better pass protectors on tape (against higher level competition) imo

No doubt he brings it in the ground game
 
FinPhan54

FinPhan54

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2018
Messages
943
Reaction score
1,138
Age
27
Location
Hard Rock Stadium
rent this space said:
Good chance would have been there at 56
Click to expand...
See, I used to say this all the time, but I hate that argument.

You have no way of knowing that, or where he was on our board.

I'm happy we got a lineman. Do I kinda feel like we should've taken Taylor/Dobbins? Yea, but let's see how we play this.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom