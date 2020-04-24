Intro to Robert Hunt OG: RD 2

Hoot
Pick Analysis
ROBERT HUNT
Round 2 • Pick 7 (39)
Hunt is a versatile blocker capable of playing multiple spots along the offensive line. He is projected to play guard but he could get an opportunity to play outside. As a mauler/brawler with a nasty temperament, he could add some toughness and physicality to the frontline.
Highlights---Tough to Find
Robert Hunt Interview===Professional, Well Spoken, Team Player
Thoughts on Facing Alabama
