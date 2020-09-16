Is Front 7 the Next Reconstruction Zone?

SF Dolphin Fan

Its early. Just one game in the books
But the play of the front seven was easily the biggest disappointment in the opener.

Wilkins and Baker looked good, but that was about it. Maybe those two are the building blocks.

Again its early. I liked the Lawson addition and think he is emerging. Davis is a rookie I'm higher on than most. Ogbah looked good in KC. Godchaux probably fits in the average at best category. Van Noy was a really good player in New England.

Should the front seven be the next rebuilding focus?
 
Valid question, but much too soon to tell, IMO.

At this time, I'm thinking pass rusher, and skills early in the next draft.

Obviously thats a long way off, and a lot can change.
 
Definitely too early. I think there will be a few more keepers emerging.
 
hoops

They need to stop spending money on guys in free agency the pats can get the same production from for absolute peanuts with mid round picks and even udfa types.

They just reload.

Scheme based pass rush only seems to apply for the pats. We sure can’t seem to generate any scheme over talent like production
 
Hargitt01

Rome wasn't built in a day or a week. Let's give it a little time to gel before we go on a rebuild the front seven spree. Yes we looked bad, we did last year too. This was a massive improvement in comparison to week 1 last season .... Imagine had we not turned the ball over three times.....I don't know man, maybe I'm just spit ballin'.
 
dolfan91

The good news is most of the F/A contracts Miami gave out are basically deals that Miami can get out of after 2 years with minimal, cap issues.

It seems to me they may be looking to eventually rebuild the Front Seven via the draft sooner than expected.

So yes I agree with the OP.
 
AdamD13

With the 4 picks in the first 2 rounds I foresee a WR, RB and edge rusher being 3 of the 4. Unless those get addressed in FA.
 
ThePeopleShow13

I think I made the same post in every defensive thread, but we need a true NT. I don’t care if the guy has zero sacks every year. We need someone who can consistently take the opponent’s C and an OG out of every run play.
 
