Is Front 7 the Next Reconstruction Zone?

Its early. Just one game in the books

But the play of the front seven was easily the biggest disappointment in the opener.



Wilkins and Baker looked good, but that was about it. Maybe those two are the building blocks.



Again its early. I liked the Lawson addition and think he is emerging. Davis is a rookie I'm higher on than most. Ogbah looked good in KC. Godchaux probably fits in the average at best category. Van Noy was a really good player in New England.



Should the front seven be the next rebuilding focus?