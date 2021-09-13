Is it my imagination, or is the media not talking much about the Dolphins win over NE?

Honestly, it was kind of a crappy game - from an outsiders' perspective - that could have gone either way. Not a ton of splash plays. No dominance by either defense. No offensive or ST fireworks. Just two teams plodding along and missing opportunities due to inexperienced QBs and relatively uninteresting play-calling.



The story is Mac Jones looked better than anticipated (especially in terms of composure), but a deeper dive shows that they baby-sat him PERFECTLY. So it's less about Mac and more about Belichick/McDaniel's brilliance in setting up the perfect gameplan for their rook. So media still has to resist the urge to slobber all over him.



To me the story is all about our star player coming through in the clutch. But that will get overlooked and the story instead will be the HB with two fumbles.