Is it my imagination, or is the media not talking much about the Dolphins win over NE?

Ray R

Ray R

Is it my imagination, or is the media not talking much about the Dolphins win over NE?

I've seen a lot of reviews of other games this weekend, but not much about the Dolphins. Since NE was part of that game, I would have expected more coverage, not less.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Ray R said:
Is it my imagination, or is the media not talking much about the Dolphins win over NE?

I've seen a lot of reviews of other games this weekend, but not much about the Dolphins. Since NE was part of that game, I would have expected more coverage, not less.
the only things i've heard was how great Mac Jones played in his first start.

if the score wasn't on the screen somewhere you would think the Pats won by a fairly convincing margin.
 
WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

Was listening to Greenberg’s show, guest hosts, on ESPN radio and they talked the Texans “upsetting” the Jaguars for five minutes while they mentioned the Dolphins win in passing on a topic about away team upsets. You aren’t imagining it.
 
O

oasis

Honestly, it was kind of a crappy game - from an outsiders' perspective - that could have gone either way. Not a ton of splash plays. No dominance by either defense. No offensive or ST fireworks. Just two teams plodding along and missing opportunities due to inexperienced QBs and relatively uninteresting play-calling.

The story is Mac Jones looked better than anticipated (especially in terms of composure), but a deeper dive shows that they baby-sat him PERFECTLY. So it's less about Mac and more about Belichick/McDaniel's brilliance in setting up the perfect gameplan for their rook. So media still has to resist the urge to slobber all over him.

To me the story is all about our star player coming through in the clutch. But that will get overlooked and the story instead will be the HB with two fumbles.
 
circumstances

circumstances

if all these shows had the Patriots beating us in game 1, and that didn't happen, wouldn't you think the "upset" nature of the outcome (based on their predictions) would merit some discussion?

i mean, if you called a close dolphins win and it all turned out like you expected, fine, don't talk about it.
 
C

CF Dolphan

Wasn’t much to take from this game. Neither team really proved anything and it was rather uneventful overall
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Ray R said:
Is it my imagination, or is the media not talking much about the Dolphins win over NE?

I've seen a lot of reviews of other games this weekend, but not much about the Dolphins. Since NE was part of that game, I would have expected more coverage, not less.
There in hiding, Ray. Afraid to come out and play!!!
 
