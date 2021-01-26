Is Sieler really a starter? Where should we play Davis and Wilkins? Should we resign Godchaux? Which position on the DL should we upgrade?

I think the rookie Raekwon Davis was our NT option and probably the guy we use going forward. The multiple front defense requires players who are versatile, so we'll likely not go with a pure NT. Since we'll have a new DL Coach, we might draft a DL, and I'm with ya, Christian Barmore has a lot of potential. I wouldn't mind getting him in round 2 or even as high as our #18 pick depending upon how the board breaks. Like Raekwon Davis, he has tremendous potential but only showed occasional glimpses of it at Alabama.



Our defense's strength is the ability to flex between a bunch of different looks, with 3 to 5 DL, and as few as 0 LB's on some occasions, with DL dropping back as LB's on certain plays. Our DE's can play DT, our LB's can play DE, and our front 6 (or 5) can take on all different types of looks because they can all run. Someone like Sieler is a role player, but he's not a starter if everyone is healthy. Emmanuel Ogbah is one DE and you should list him there, with Shaq Lawson filling a OLB/DE role typically on the other side. IMHO, Lawson is a guy we should be looking to upgrade because he hasn't really played up to his salary level, while Ogbah has been fantastic.



But, I hope and think that our draft will lean more heavily towards the offense this year, because we need to surround our QB with talent and improve that unit to be competitive.