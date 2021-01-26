Is Sieler really a starter? Where should we play Davis and Wilkins? Should we resign Godchaux? Which position on the DL should we upgrade?

Stills&Landry
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 12, 2010
- Messages
- 1,585
- Reaction score
- 644
I'm of the opinion that while I like Sieler, he's a rotation guy. A pass rushing RDT/RE but not a starter. He wears off as the game goes on, he makes plays but he fails to maintain leverage and play the half man consistently against the run.
Davis has been great at NT but I think he'd be better as a LE.
Wilkins has mostly played LE for us with a little RDT but I like him better starting at RDT.
Godchaux got injured early but he played mostly NT with some LE, same as last year. I don't like him at NT, I do like him at LE.
Personally I would like to bring Godchaux back for depth on a prove it 1yr deal as a back up LE/NT. He not only got injured on his contract year after being solid his first 3 seasons but he's also due to become a FA in a year the market might not be there for him. I think we can bring him back for around $2.5M on 1 yr deal IMO.
I would like a true monster of an NT drafted.
Or at the very least a starting LE to move Wilkins to RDT or a starting RDT and keep Wilkins at LE.
Christian Barmore would make a nice RDT.
There's several interesting prospects at LE and NT.
Who would you bring to complete our 3 front guys?
If the FO decides to not move the two starting pieces they already have around, Barmore at RDT would make the most sense although I feel Wilkins goes to waste a little bit at LE.
RDT Barmore/Sieler/Wilkins
NT Davis/Godchaux/Jones
LE Wilkins/Ogbah/Stowbridge/Godchaux
Sounds nice.
Davis has been great at NT but I think he'd be better as a LE.
Wilkins has mostly played LE for us with a little RDT but I like him better starting at RDT.
Godchaux got injured early but he played mostly NT with some LE, same as last year. I don't like him at NT, I do like him at LE.
Personally I would like to bring Godchaux back for depth on a prove it 1yr deal as a back up LE/NT. He not only got injured on his contract year after being solid his first 3 seasons but he's also due to become a FA in a year the market might not be there for him. I think we can bring him back for around $2.5M on 1 yr deal IMO.
I would like a true monster of an NT drafted.
Or at the very least a starting LE to move Wilkins to RDT or a starting RDT and keep Wilkins at LE.
Christian Barmore would make a nice RDT.
There's several interesting prospects at LE and NT.
Who would you bring to complete our 3 front guys?
If the FO decides to not move the two starting pieces they already have around, Barmore at RDT would make the most sense although I feel Wilkins goes to waste a little bit at LE.
RDT Barmore/Sieler/Wilkins
NT Davis/Godchaux/Jones
LE Wilkins/Ogbah/Stowbridge/Godchaux
Sounds nice.
Last edited: