Is Sieler really a starter? Where should we play Davis and Wilkins? Should we resign Godchaux? Which position on the DL should we upgrade?

Stills&Landry

I'm of the opinion that while I like Sieler, he's a rotation guy. A pass rushing RDT/RE but not a starter. He wears off as the game goes on, he makes plays but he fails to maintain leverage and play the half man consistently against the run.

Davis has been great at NT but I think he'd be better as a LE.

Wilkins has mostly played LE for us with a little RDT but I like him better starting at RDT.

Godchaux got injured early but he played mostly NT with some LE, same as last year. I don't like him at NT, I do like him at LE.

Personally I would like to bring Godchaux back for depth on a prove it 1yr deal as a back up LE/NT. He not only got injured on his contract year after being solid his first 3 seasons but he's also due to become a FA in a year the market might not be there for him. I think we can bring him back for around $2.5M on 1 yr deal IMO.

I would like a true monster of an NT drafted.

Or at the very least a starting LE to move Wilkins to RDT or a starting RDT and keep Wilkins at LE.

Christian Barmore would make a nice RDT.

There's several interesting prospects at LE and NT.

Who would you bring to complete our 3 front guys?

If the FO decides to not move the two starting pieces they already have around, Barmore at RDT would make the most sense although I feel Wilkins goes to waste a little bit at LE.

RDT Barmore/Sieler/Wilkins
NT Davis/Godchaux/Jones
LE Wilkins/Ogbah/Stowbridge/Godchaux

Sounds nice.
 
goonies

goonies

Godexaux is not being resigned, he’s an average player , our run defense instantly got better when he went out.
 
Digital

Digital

I think the rookie Raekwon Davis was our NT option and probably the guy we use going forward. The multiple front defense requires players who are versatile, so we'll likely not go with a pure NT. Since we'll have a new DL Coach, we might draft a DL, and I'm with ya, Christian Barmore has a lot of potential. I wouldn't mind getting him in round 2 or even as high as our #18 pick depending upon how the board breaks. Like Raekwon Davis, he has tremendous potential but only showed occasional glimpses of it at Alabama.

Our defense's strength is the ability to flex between a bunch of different looks, with 3 to 5 DL, and as few as 0 LB's on some occasions, with DL dropping back as LB's on certain plays. Our DE's can play DT, our LB's can play DE, and our front 6 (or 5) can take on all different types of looks because they can all run. Someone like Sieler is a role player, but he's not a starter if everyone is healthy. Emmanuel Ogbah is one DE and you should list him there, with Shaq Lawson filling a OLB/DE role typically on the other side. IMHO, Lawson is a guy we should be looking to upgrade because he hasn't really played up to his salary level, while Ogbah has been fantastic.

But, I hope and think that our draft will lean more heavily towards the offense this year, because we need to surround our QB with talent and improve that unit to be competitive.
 
Stills&Landry

goonies said:
Godexaux is not being resigned, he’s an average player , our run defense instantly got better when he went out.
So does an average player not have any room as a back up at the right price?

I think we can get him for about the same we got Sieler based on how he finished his rookie contract and how poor the market will probably be in FA for fringe starting DTs. I would welcome him back w arms wide open for that price. If he has burnt bridges w the coaching staff/FO then obviously forget it but none of us really know that.
 
Stills&Landry

I just checked DG's twitter and he was supportive of the Phins and Flo right through the Bills game.

He did start posting stuff supporting TB in the POs but they are the one in-state team left in the POs so it kinda makes sense. Nothing on Davon's Twitter makes me think he wouldn't be receptive of a Dolphins' offer even if it were less that he would have hoped for as long as it's more than the other offers he might get. There's that.
 
FinPhan54

FinPhan54

Finsup4ever said:
I am hoping for Tyler Shelvin or Jordan Davis in the 3rd round. Either of those massive guys at NT clogs the middle. Start Davis and Wilkins at DE. Sieler is depth.
Add TaDarrall Slaton to this list but yes. One of the 3 are must draft IMO.


Great call. Seiler at DT on passing downs, but we need a 350 LB'r
 
circumstances

circumstances

how often are we in a 3 man front?

how often are we in a 4 man front?

if we are running 3 down linemen a significant amount of time, getting a true NT is a high priority.

NT is not Raekwon or Christian's best position (or even Godchaux if he comes back).
 
S

Stills&Landry

circumstances said:
how often are we in a 3 man front?

how often are we in a 4 man front?

if we are running 3 down linemen a significant amount of time, getting a true NT is a high priority.

NT is not Raekwon or Christian's best position (or even Godchaux if he comes back).
I see us out of the 4-3 most of the time with either Lawson or AVG at RE with their hands on the ground.

I guess in an attempt to both play w better leverage and get to the back field quicker but not only do I not see Lawson or even AVG standing up but I usually see them on 4 pt stance most of the time.

I only see AVG standing up when we do the amoeba thing and everybody stands up at the LOS.
 
