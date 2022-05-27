It seems a lot of people have forgotten....

...how much of a playmaker Myles Gaskin was for us in 2020. I'm not saying he was Walter Payton or Barry Sanders, but he was definitely a big part of our offense two years ago. I just think the cancer that was Flores and his completely inept crew of offensive coaches wrecked whatever shot Gaskin had of being productive last year.



Look at his 2020 highlight reel and tell me he wouldn't be a good fit in McD's offense. And let's not pretend that the RB's we brought in this offseason are any better than they really are. If the best player truly gets the job this year, we could be seeing a lot more plays like these. I hope it happens.



