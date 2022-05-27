 It seems a lot of people have forgotten.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

It seems a lot of people have forgotten....

TFK

TFK

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 30, 2020
Messages
253
Reaction score
563
Age
50
Location
NJ
...how much of a playmaker Myles Gaskin was for us in 2020. I'm not saying he was Walter Payton or Barry Sanders, but he was definitely a big part of our offense two years ago. I just think the cancer that was Flores and his completely inept crew of offensive coaches wrecked whatever shot Gaskin had of being productive last year.

Look at his 2020 highlight reel and tell me he wouldn't be a good fit in McD's offense. And let's not pretend that the RB's we brought in this offseason are any better than they really are. If the best player truly gets the job this year, we could be seeing a lot more plays like these. I hope it happens.

 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Club Member
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
2,081
Reaction score
4,096
I feel like, and RB is the position I probably understand the least, he is an indecisive runner. And a zone scheme is pick a lane and slash through it. It’s a one cut and run. He has decent speed but lacks BURST. So while he offers good pass blocking and can catch he isn’t a dynamic back in my opinion. And with what he does well they brought someone in who is equal or better…blocker, Sony Michel is a better blocker. Pass catcher, edmunds is equal at worst to him and offers more as a runner he has a hill to climb but maybe the competition rings out more in him. I actually hope competition on OFFENSE; which there seems to be a lack of in recent years, raises slot of games
 
jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
3,443
Reaction score
4,646
I like Gaskin, especially as a pass catcher but he looks like he is 4th on the depth chart and would save the team 2.5 million in Cap space with virtually no dead cap.

He looks like a goner to me unless Mostert(or someone else) breaks down early in camp.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
3,230
Reaction score
5,985
Age
54
Location
East Petersburg, PA
I always thought Gaskin was a baller and played hard, and did a lot for what his limited talents provide.
Great 7th round pick, but he is a 3rd/4th RB on the roster.
 
C

Carne Asada

Club Member
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
1,790
Reaction score
944
Gaskin is insurance for Edmonds and Ahmed is insurance for Mostert. If Edmonds picks up an injury or if Mostert can't go one or both of these guys have a chance to stick, specially with the new IR rules.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom