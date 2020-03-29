J-Off's 2020 Sideways Board

This is where I'd be good drafting a player specifically for Miami. This only includes Top 100 players.



QB



Clear Top 2 in Tua and Burrow. The feet, understanding, instincts, and accuracy are all there for both. While both have concerns, their positives make them excellent bets to succeed - no problem passing any blue-chip player at any other position.



Both Herbert and Hurts need to speed up their processing. Hurts' accuracy on deep passes, his solid arm, and his high-end athleticism give make him attractive for modern offenses that look to emphasize the QB's physical ability - not necessarily as a runner. With Herbert, I think he's good enough at the little things to let his physical tools shine. Fit is important for both, but these rankings assume a good fit, and I think both would do fine with Gailey (we'll see what a 2020 Gailey offense looks like).



Jordan Love makes some miraculous throws. I'm not sure he has it between the ears, and of the Top QB's, I think he has the least talent in his feet. I obviously think he has a chance, but it's slight enough that I wouldn't pass on high-end players from other positions - even though QB is so much more important.



Top 10



1. Tua Tagovailoa Alabama

2. Joe Burrow LSU



Top 20



3. Justin Herbert Oregon

4. Jalen Hurts Oklahoma



Top 40



5. Jordan Love Utah State



41-75



6. Jake Fromm Georgia



RB



The success of 1-6 will come down to situation and opportunity. Taylor, Dobbins, and Dillon offer elite burst through the hole, and Swift and Edwards-Helaire are excellent receivers and natural athletes. Akers is somewhere between those two groups. The point is that any of them have enough talent to make All Pro teams behind a quality line and with a quality playcaller/offense. The dependence on situation is one of the things that makes RB less valuable.



Vaughn, Kelley, and Moss should be solid players in a good situation.



41-75



1. Jonathan Taylor Wisconsin

2. JK Dobbins Ohio State

3. Cam Akers Florida State

4. D'Andre Swift Georgia

5. Clyde Edwards-Helaire LSU

6. AJ Dillon Boston College



76-100



7. Ke'Shawn Vaughn Vanderbilt

8. Joshua Kelley UCLA

9. Zach Moss Utah



WR



Best group in the class. Lamb and Jefferson do everything well - separation, tough catches, RAC. Jeudy separates as easy as anyone you've ever see. Reagor know how to get on top of CB's, and he'll have more burst than just about anyone he lines up against. While he had some concentration drops, he's excellent at high-pointing the ball and dynamic with the ball in his hands. All four of these players have + versatility, as well.



Mims and Edwards look very NFL-ready, and they're both excellent at making catches outside their frames. Mims is faster and strong enough, and Edwards is stronger and fast enough. Higgins combines elite balance, instincts, and ball skills. There is some question about whether he has the burst and/or agility to separate well enough to develop into a high-end player, but he certainly has the skills. Tyler Johnson has some questions swirling around him, but he's been too good for too long for me to drop him any further - unless something truly damming comes to light. Ruggs III and Peoples-Jones have mouth-watering tools and some highlights on their resumes, but for various reasons, they came up short in other areas - assessing the how and why is big with these two.



The last two tiers are guys who need more specialized roles and/or have lower ceilings and/or other concerns. Shenault, for example, would be excellent in the Deebo Samuel role, and I understand why most have him rated higher. He's explosive and exceptionally strong with the ball in his hands, and he's comfortable wearing many hats. But, his trouble with injuries relegated him to the outside in 2019, where he was OK but showed he needs a lot of work in that role. The injuries are the big concern, though, particularly given his style of play.



Top 20



1. Ceedee Lamb Oklahoma

2. Jerry Jeudy Alabama

3. Jalen Reagor TCU

4. Justin Jefferson LSU



Top 40



5. Denzel Mims Baylor

6. Bryan Edwards South Carolina

7. Tee Higgins Clemson

8. Henry Ruggs III Alabama

9. Tyler Johnson Minnesota

10. Donovan Peoples-Jones Michigan



41-75



11. Laviska Shenault Colorado

12. Lynn Bowden Jr Kentucky

13. KJ Hamler Penn State

14. Brandon Aiyuk Arizona State

15. Gabriel Davis Central Florida

16. Isaiah Hodgins Oregon State



76-100



17. Kj Hill Ohio State

18. Devin Duvernay Texas

19. Michael Pittman Jr USC

20. James Proche SMU

21. Chase Claypool Notre Dame



TE



Bad class, but Kmet has a high floor and a high ceiling, thanks to his potential as a blocker and his huge frame and good athleticism. He split time with baseball for most of his ND career, and he's a young prospect. Blocking and physical tools go a long way for a young TE.



Trautman is fine. Separates well for a TE, plus effort as blocker, but I think he's more of a role player.



Top 40



1. Cole Kmet Notre Dame



76-100



2. Adam Trautman Dayton



OT



Top 20



1. Jedrick Wills Alabama

2. Tristan Wirfs Iowa

3. Andrew Thomas Georgia

4. Mehki Becton Louisville



Top 40



5. Austin Jackson USC

6. Ezra Cleveland Boise State

7. Isaiah Wilson Georgia



41-75



8. Matthew Peart Connecticut

9. Josh Jones Houston

10. Lucas Niang TCU

11. Jack Driscoll Auburn

12. Alex Taylor South Carolina State

13. Prince Tega-Wanogho Auburn

14. Saahdiq Charles LSU



OG



41-75



1. John Simpson Clemson

2. Damien Lewis LSU



76-100



3. Tyre Phillips Mississippi State



C



Top 40



1. Cesar Ruiz Michigan



41-75



2. Lloyd Cushenberry LSU

3. Matt Hennessy Temple



76-100



4. Tyler Biadasz Wisconsin



Pass Rusher



Top 20



1. Chase Young Ohio State



41-75



2. Curtis Weaver Boise State

3. K'Lavon Chaisson LSU

4. Julian Okwara Notre Dame



76-100



5. Yetur Gross-Matos Penn State

6. Terrell Lewis Alabama

7. Kenny Willekes Michigan State



DT



Top 40



1. Derrick Brown Auburn



41-75



2. Jordan Elliott Missouri

3. Javon Kinlaw South Carolina



76-100



4. McTelvin Agim Arkansas

5. DaVon Hamilton Arkansas

6. Justin Madubuike Texas A&M

7. Ross Blacklock TCU



LB



Top 40



1. Kenneth Murray Oklahoma



41-75



2. Malik Harrison Ohio State



76-100



3. Jordyn Brooks Texas Tech



S



Top 20



1. Isaiah Simmons Clemson



Top 40



2. Antoine Winfield Jr Minnesota

3. Grant Delpit LSU



41-75



4. Xavier McKinney Alabama



76-100



5. Jeremy Chinn Southern Illinois

6. Kyle Dugger Lenoir-Rhyne

7. Ashtyn Davis CAL



CB



Top 20



1. Jeffrey Okudah Ohio State

2. CJ Henderson Florida



Top 40



3. AJ Terrell Clemson

4. Kristian Fulton LSU



41-75



5. Reggie Robinson II Tulsa

6. Michael Ojemudia Iowa

7. Jeff Gladney TCU

8. Jaylon Johnson Utah

9. Trevon Digga Alabama

10. Noah Igbinoghene Auburn



76-100



11. Darnay Holmes UCLA

12. Amik Robertson Louisiana Tech

13. Troy Pride Notre Dame