J-Off's 2020 Sideways Board

j-off-her-doll

j-off-her-doll

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
18,581
Reaction score
7,445
Location
Dream Songs
This is where I'd be good drafting a player specifically for Miami. This only includes Top 100 players.

Got a little busy, and I'm doing this on my phone, so I'll have to finish the rest of the overviews later.

QB

Clear Top 2 in Tua and Burrow. The feet, understanding, instincts, and accuracy are all there for both. While both have concerns, their positives make them excellent bets to succeed - no problem passing any blue-chip player at any other position.

Both Herbert and Hurts need to speed up their processing. Hurts' accuracy on deep passes, his solid arm, and his high-end athleticism give make him attractive for modern offenses that look to emphasize the QB's physical ability - not necessarily as a runner. With Herbert, I think he's good enough at the little things to let his physical tools shine. Fit is important for both, but these rankings assume a good fit, and I think both would do fine with Gailey (we'll see what a 2020 Gailey offense looks like).

Jordan Love makes some miraculous throws. I'm not sure he has it between the ears, and of the Top QB's, I think he has the least talent in his feet. I obviously think he has a chance, but it's slight enough that I wouldn't pass on high-end players from other positions - even though QB is so much more important.

Top 10

1. Tua Tagovailoa Alabama
2. Joe Burrow LSU

Top 20

3. Justin Herbert Oregon
4. Jalen Hurts Oklahoma

Top 40

5. Jordan Love Utah State

41-75

6. Jake Fromm Georgia

RB

The success of 1-6 will come down to situation and opportunity. Taylor, Dobbins, and Dillon offer elite burst through the hole, and Swift and Edwards-Helaire are excellent receivers and natural athletes. Akers is somewhere between those two groups. The point is that any of them have enough talent to make All Pro teams behind a quality line and with a quality playcaller/offense. The dependence on situation is one of the things that makes RB less valuable.

Vaughn, Kelley, and Moss should be solid players in a good situation.

41-75

1. Jonathan Taylor Wisconsin
2. JK Dobbins Ohio State
3. Cam Akers Florida State
4. D'Andre Swift Georgia
5. Clyde Edwards-Helaire LSU
6. AJ Dillon Boston College

76-100

7. Ke'Shawn Vaughn Vanderbilt
8. Joshua Kelley UCLA
9. Zach Moss Utah

WR

Best group in the class. Lamb and Jefferson do everything well - separation, tough catches, RAC. Jeudy separates as easy as anyone you've ever see. Reagor know how to get on top of CB's, and he'll have more burst than just about anyone he lines up against. While he had some concentration drops, he's excellent at high-pointing the ball and dynamic with the ball in his hands. All four of these players have + versatility, as well.

Mims and Edwards look very NFL-ready, and they're both excellent at making catches outside their frames. Mims is faster and strong enough, and Edwards is stronger and fast enough. Higgins combines elite balance, instincts, and ball skills. There is some question about whether he has the burst and/or agility to separate well enough to develop into a high-end player, but he certainly has the skills. Tyler Johnson has some questions swirling around him, but he's been too good for too long for me to drop him any further - unless something truly damming comes to light. Ruggs III and Peoples-Jones have mouth-watering tools and some highlights on their resumes, but for various reasons, they came up short in other areas - assessing the how and why is big with these two.

The last two tiers are guys who need more specialized roles and/or have lower ceilings and/or other concerns. Shenault, for example, would be excellent in the Deebo Samuel role, and I understand why most have him rated higher. He's explosive and exceptionally strong with the ball in his hands, and he's comfortable wearing many hats. But, his trouble with injuries relegated him to the outside in 2019, where he was OK but showed he needs a lot of work in that role. The injuries are the big concern, though, particularly given his style of play.

Top 20

1. Ceedee Lamb Oklahoma
2. Jerry Jeudy Alabama
3. Jalen Reagor TCU
4. Justin Jefferson LSU

Top 40

5. Denzel Mims Baylor
6. Bryan Edwards South Carolina
7. Tee Higgins Clemson
8. Henry Ruggs III Alabama
9. Tyler Johnson Minnesota
10. Donovan Peoples-Jones Michigan

41-75

11. Laviska Shenault Colorado
12. Lynn Bowden Jr Kentucky
13. KJ Hamler Penn State
14. Brandon Aiyuk Arizona State
15. Gabriel Davis Central Florida
16. Isaiah Hodgins Oregon State

76-100

17. Kj Hill Ohio State
18. Devin Duvernay Texas
19. Michael Pittman Jr USC
20. James Proche SMU
21. Chase Claypool Notre Dame

TE

Bad class, but Kmet has a high floor and a high ceiling, thanks to his potential as a blocker and his huge frame and good athleticism. He split time with baseball for most of his ND career, and he's a young prospect. Blocking and physical tools go a long way for a young TE.

Trautman is fine. Separates well for a TE, plus effort as blocker, but I think he's more of a role player.

Top 40

1. Cole Kmet Notre Dame

76-100

2. Adam Trautman Dayton

OT

Top 20

1. Jedrick Wills Alabama
2. Tristan Wirfs Iowa
3. Andrew Thomas Georgia
4. Mehki Becton Louisville

Top 40

5. Austin Jackson USC
6. Ezra Cleveland Boise State
7. Isaiah Wilson Georgia

41-75

8. Matthew Peart Connecticut
9. Josh Jones Houston
10. Lucas Niang TCU
11. Jack Driscoll Auburn
12. Alex Taylor South Carolina State
13. Prince Tega-Wanogho Auburn
14. Saahdiq Charles LSU

OG

41-75

1. John Simpson Clemson
2. Damien Lewis LSU

76-100

3. Tyre Phillips Mississippi State

C

Top 40

1. Cesar Ruiz Michigan

41-75

2. Lloyd Cushenberry LSU
3. Matt Hennessy Temple

76-100

4. Tyler Biadasz Wisconsin

Pass Rusher

Top 20

1. Chase Young Ohio State

41-75

2. Curtis Weaver Boise State
3. K'Lavon Chaisson LSU
4. Julian Okwara Notre Dame

76-100

5. Yetur Gross-Matos Penn State
6. Terrell Lewis Alabama
7. Kenny Willekes Michigan State

DT

Top 40

1. Derrick Brown Auburn

41-75

2. Jordan Elliott Missouri
3. Javon Kinlaw South Carolina

76-100

4. McTelvin Agim Arkansas
5. DaVon Hamilton Arkansas
6. Justin Madubuike Texas A&M
7. Ross Blacklock TCU

LB

Top 40

1. Kenneth Murray Oklahoma

41-75

2. Malik Harrison Ohio State

76-100

3. Jordyn Brooks Texas Tech

S

Top 20

1. Isaiah Simmons Clemson

Top 40

2. Antoine Winfield Jr Minnesota
3. Grant Delpit LSU

41-75

4. Xavier McKinney Alabama

76-100

5. Jeremy Chinn Southern Illinois
6. Kyle Dugger Lenoir-Rhyne
7. Ashtyn Davis CAL

CB

Top 20

1. Jeffrey Okudah Ohio State
2. CJ Henderson Florida

Top 40

3. AJ Terrell Clemson
4. Kristian Fulton LSU

41-75

5. Reggie Robinson II Tulsa
6. Michael Ojemudia Iowa
7. Jeff Gladney TCU
8. Jaylon Johnson Utah
9. Trevon Digga Alabama
10. Noah Igbinoghene Auburn

76-100

11. Darnay Holmes UCLA
12. Amik Robertson Louisiana Tech
13. Troy Pride Notre Dame
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Second String
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
1,943
Reaction score
2,297
Good work, and if I can make one minor quibble... You don't actually have 20 in your 20, or 40 in your 40.

You might consider adding a few more, even if you are not that crazy about the ones that you add.
 
j-off-her-doll

j-off-her-doll

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
18,581
Reaction score
7,445
Location
Dream Songs
Feverdream said:
Good work, and if I can make one minor quibble... You don't actually have 20 in your 20, or 40 in your 40.

You might consider adding a few more, even if you are not that crazy about the ones that you add.
Click to expand...
Sorry for the confusion. I usually include the explanation in the intro but forgot. These are effectively grades - where I'd be happy to draft a player regardless of the year.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Second String
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
1,943
Reaction score
2,297
I figured as much, but I think you may be setting us up for unhappiness. If all of your guys are gone before we get a chance to pick at that point, would it then be your intent to trade down, or would you take the best of what was left?
 
j-off-her-doll

j-off-her-doll

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
18,581
Reaction score
7,445
Location
Dream Songs
Feverdream said:
I figured as much, but I think you may be setting us up for unhappiness. If all of your guys are gone before we get a chance to pick at that point, would it then be your intent to trade down, or would you take the best of what was left?
Click to expand...
If the OT's are gone, I'd look to trade down. If I couldn't, I'd draft Jefferson or Reagor. This is assuming Miami has already added QB and that they still have the 18th pick.

I don't mean for it to be an unhappy thing. I just try to match the value I project a player to have to the team with the place he should be drafted - the type of impact you should hope for from a draft slot. I try to account for positional value, value in Miami's schemes, ceiling, monetary value of a position, and risk. I don't think most people understand how few of these prospects make it - let alone thrive - in the league.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Second String
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
1,943
Reaction score
2,297
No problem... I am just trying to examine your logic and approach.

Honestly, my player ratings are different from yours anyway, (in some cases, radically different) and I'm sure this is the case for most people here. We all have our opinions, and your approach seems sensible.
 
