Jerome Baker cryptic tweet

RastaMan407
Scout Team
- Joined
- May 23, 2007
- Messages
- 479
- Reaction score
- 270
Real man don't tweet about woman problem. We keep it inside, either let it pass or kill ourselves. May be he knows dolphins is working out a deal to go up from 18 for ParsonsSounds like woman problems.
Real man don't tweet about woman problem. We keep it inside, either let it pass or kill ourselves. May be he knows dolphins is working out a deal to go up from 18 for Parsons
I think Van Ginkster, Baker, McKinney and Parsons is better than Van Ginkster, Baker and McKinney.Yeah, who knows.
But, question for the board. If Miami drafted Parsons, would he essentially replace Baker? I know he can play the middle, but he could be better in that weakside position rushing the passer?
A large company always have rumors.There is no way he could know that.
This is the guy who was searching for his mama incessantly in the 4th qtr of a game, he could definitely be tweeting about a chickReal man don't tweet about woman problem. We keep it inside, either let it pass or kill ourselves. May be he knows dolphins is working out a deal to go up from 18 for Parsons