Jerome Baker cryptic tweet

SF Dolphin Fan

May 27, 2005
Yeah, who knows.

But, question for the board. If Miami drafted Parsons, would he essentially replace Baker? I know he can play the middle, but he could be better in that weakside position rushing the passer?
 
circumstances

SF Dolphin Fan said:
Yeah, who knows.

But, question for the board. If Miami drafted Parsons, would he essentially replace Baker? I know he can play the middle, but he could be better in that weakside position rushing the passer?
I think Van Ginkster, Baker, McKinney and Parsons is better than Van Ginkster, Baker and McKinney.
 
Feverdream

This could be something like...

Dolphins to Baker's agent: We'll offer 3 years/22 Million.

Baker's Agent: 4 years/60M

(click)

Baker's Agent: Hello?
 
Dan13Forever

The Ghost said:
There is no way he could know that.
A large company always have rumors.
Flo taking a dump in the stall, talking on the phone. Cleaning lady walk in doing her round....
No news for many days, i am trying to lighten the mood here.
 
artdnj

Dan13Forever said:
Real man don't tweet about woman problem. We keep it inside, either let it pass or kill ourselves. May be he knows dolphins is working out a deal to go up from 18 for Parsons
This is the guy who was searching for his mama incessantly in the 4th qtr of a game, he could definitely be tweeting about a chick
 
