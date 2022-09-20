 Josh Allen/ Tua stats comparison | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Josh Allen/ Tua stats comparison

tay0365

tay0365

Well, it's here ladies and Gentlemen BILLS WEEK...So here is just some stats on both starting QBs. Also I added how the Opponant defenses did in the other game they played...




..............Josh.........Tua......winner

Yard:.... 614...........738.......Tua
YPA: ......8.9............8.9........tie
Com%:...75.4........71.1.......Josh
TD/INT:..7/2..........7/2.........Tie
Rating:...123.7......116.5.....Josh
1st down: 28..........35..........Tua
40+ yrds:...3 ..........4............Tua
20+ yrds....7..........8.............Tua
Long:........53........60............Tua
Sacked:....3...........4..............Josh
Running:..66.........1..............Josh


Extra information

Record of Opponants:
Josh....1-3
Tua.....2-2

Defensive Rank vs opponants (Without adding Dolphins/Bills game stats):

Bills-

Rams vs Falcons:
261 total yards (171 passing yards)
17- 1st downs
3rd down efficiency 3 for 10
4th down " " " " 1 for 2
Total plays- 56
Sacked- 3 times
Forced to punt- 1
5 penalties
1 fumble
2 Int
TOP: 29:36

Titans vs Giants:
394 total yards (156 passing)
19- 1st downs
3RD down efficiency 2- 10
4th down " " " " 1 - 1
Total plays- 58
Sacks - 5
Punts- 6
Penalties- 8
Fumbles-1
INT- 1
TOP- 28:54


Dolphins-

Ravens vs Jets:
380 Total yards (297 Passing)
24-1st downs
3rd down efficiency 2 for 14
4th down. " " " 3 for 4
Total plays- 79
Sacked- 3
Punts- 6
Penalties-6
Fumbles-1
INT- 1
TOP- 32:30

Patriots vs Steelers:
243 Total yards (152 Passing)
16- 1st downs
3rd down efficiency- 8-15
4th down " " " 0-0
Total plays- 58
Sacked- 3
Punts- 4
Penalties- 3
Fumbles-1
INT- 1
TOP- 26:24

For the record, my intention is not to say which QB is better (Personal feeling, Tua needs to prove himself, before I do that), but to how each QB has done so far, and a bit of info on how those Defenses have done when not facing Josh or Tua.

For whatever it's worth...Have at it.
 
StoneJagger

StoneJagger

Thanks for pulling together. Let's see the showdown next week. Tua with a little confidence going against a tough D and team that has smoked us lately.
 
Danny

Danny

Not trying to step on the OP but this is not really Tua vs Allen......Allen will face our defense and Tua will face theirs. I know the media and networks like to talk about this QB vs that QB but they don't really play against each other so it's never a fair comparison
 
tay0365

tay0365

Danny said:
Not trying to step on the OP but this is not really Tua vs Allen......Allen will face our defense and Tua will face theirs. I know the media and networks like to talk about this QB vs that QB but they don't really play against each other so it's never a fair comparison
Click to expand...

As I said, this is not a comparison of Tua vs Allen on who is better, this is a Tua vs Allen comparison on their Stats vs other teams so far.

I put this out there to show how each has done so far...obvious not against each other.
 
Danny

Danny

tay0365 said:
As I said, this is not a comparison of Tua vs Allen on who is better, this is a Tua vs Allen comparison on their Stats vs other teams so far.

I put this out there to show how each has done so far...obvious not against each other.
Click to expand...
Yeah I get that. That's why I said I wasn’t attacking your post. Just saying the media will use the Tua vs Allen for this game but it's really the bill vs the Dolphins
 
tay0365

tay0365

Finsational said:
Unfortunately stats mean exactly squat when you play a division opponent.
Click to expand...

Yes and no. It shows how each has looked against opponants, how good those opponants are, and what to expect. When you add one of those has already faced a Division Opponant, and Opponant whose knowledge known to be a tough out with average talent...It means even more.
 
AgentXof12

AgentXof12

Danny said:
Not trying to step on the OP but this is not really Tua vs Allen......Allen will face our defense and Tua will face theirs. I know the media and networks like to talk about this QB vs that QB but they don't really play against each other so it's never a fair comparison
Click to expand...
Yes, and unfortunately no. Provided the shitty Bills don't show up as they oft do looking to knock key players out of the game, this will be a question of which QB is more efficient at being lethal when presented with opportunities to put the ball into the end zone. If the score is relatively close, and Tua is <30 yards from the end zone, will he plunge that dagger into the heart of the Bills? So far, metrics suggest he will, but he'll have to be down there to do it.
 
tay0365

tay0365

Danny said:
Yeah I get that. That's why I said I wasn’t attacking your post. Just saying the media will use the Tua vs Allen for this game but it's really the bill vs the Dolphins
Click to expand...

Agreed, and understand, but in saying it's not between Tua vs Allen, people might get the wrong idea what the true intentions of what I did are, so just wanted it to be clear. Thanks Danny
 
tay0365

tay0365

PhinFan1968 said:
Decades of divisional games back that up. They’re in a different category when it comes to stats/results.
Click to expand...

Alone it does not give the whole picture...100%.

As just one piece of information among many others...It's actually something to consider if you want to be prepared.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Eh, not buying into your Tua vs Allen angle on this. This is a team effort. Football has many variables involved I believe from the HC all the way down to the water boy. This is about whether our offense can keep up with their offense because I don't think either defense will do shit in this one. And if our WRs can do what they did against the Ravens then Tua will have a very productive day and will compete.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

tay0365 said:
Alone it does not give the whole picture...100%.

As just one piece of information among many others...It's actually something to consider if you want to be prepared.
Click to expand...
I’ve watched these teams for years, including both of their 2 games this year, and it’s clear who SHOULD win this game, regardless of stats…enter the divisional game bugaboo factor. The one thing that gives me the most hope is McDaniel…he’s basically still an unknown and harder to scheme against.
 
