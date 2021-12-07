 Josh Allen | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Josh Allen

R

rlandn

Thought he was going to be one of the best over the next 10 years, he has regressed, this makes me happy….
Where is that bills fan who was here every day during our losing streak, not to make fun but just b/c he cared to make honest observations and have good conversation with fins fans, hahahaha. And he would keep a record at the bottom of his post with Allens wins and Tuas wins, hahaha, comical.
Please never compare back and PS, the bills will go nowhere with that coach of yours, he is top 5 worst in the NFL! Love to see it, hahahaha!
 
DANTODUPER

DANTODUPER

Sad part, as much as I hate de Bills is that the real problem we have is Bellicheat is a freaking genius. As long as he is in the NFL, the Bills, us, and the rest of the NFL will be suffering a lot.
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

Make no mistake, Josh will be a great QB.

The question is how his body will hold up after being smacked by Ogbah and Phillips twice a year. RGIII anyone?
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

rlandn said:
Thought he was going to be one of the best over the next 10 years, he has regressed, this makes me happy….
Where is that bills fan who was here every day during our losing streak, not to make fun but just b/c he cared to make honest observations and have good conversation with fins fans, hahahaha. And he would keep a record at the bottom of his post with Allens wins and Tuas wins, hahaha, comical.
Please never compare back and PS, the bills will go nowhere with that coach of yours, he is top 5 worst in the NFL! Love to see it, hahahaha!
Not regressed still top 10 but no top 3

He is just inconsistent
 
artdnj

artdnj

Josh definitely took a step back this year as did the bills as a whole. I don’t know why this is the case and imagine they will bounce back.


Josh hasn’t been great but good teams get hard at the right time and there is still time but if they keep playing like this it won’t play out well for them.
 
andyahs

andyahs

IHATETHEJETS said:
Sorry to bust every ones bubble, but Josh Allen is 5 and 1 against the Dolphins. Until we can start beating him and the Bills on a consistent basis, we are in trouble.
No one's bubble has burst. We all know this.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
artdnj said:
Josh definitely took a step back this year as did the bills as a whole. I don’t know why this is the case and imagine they will bounce back.


Josh hasn’t been great but good teams get hard at the right time and there is still time but if they keep playing like this it won’t play out well for them.
They should be 7-6 here shortly...us only 1 game behind them in record, which blows my mind. But they'll only have one possible loss after that, the Patriots, so they'll be at least 10-7. Definitely a drop-off, and you can see Allen revert to some of his mistakes he was making in previous years. That last throw in the Pats game last night was glaringly terrible. He missed other great opportunities in those two late red-zone drives as well...trying to hit the big play when the smart play was wide open and would've put them in a better position. When he gets into crunch situations, he slips hard.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

It’s like some of the posters haven’t seen a high wind game before. So he didn’t set the world on fire in 30 to 40 mph winds with 50 mph gusts. If you want to blame someone blame the coaching staff for not adjusting to the Pats running game. I’m not even a coach and I would of adjusted my game plan as soon as I seen what the weather was doing.
 
finmann

finmann

Gsmack_42 said:
It’s like some of the posters haven’t seen a high wind game before. So he didn’t set the world on fire in 30 to 40 mph winds with 50 mph gusts. If you want to blame someone blame the coaching staff for not adjusting to the Pats running game. I’m not even a coach and I would of adjusted my game plan as soon as I seen what the weather was d
finmann

finmann

Gsmack_42 said:
It’s like some of the posters haven’t seen a high wind game before. So he didn’t set the world on fire in 30 to 40 mph winds with 50 mph gusts. If you want to blame someone blame the coaching staff for not adjusting to the Pats running game. I’m not even a coach and I would of adjusted my game plan as soon as I seen what the weather was doing.
Correct....Was wondering the same thing. The Pats decided to run the ball NON stop, nothing fancy....and the Bills failed to adjust.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

PhinFan1968 said:
They should be 7-6 here shortly...us only 1 game behind them in record, which blows my mind. But they'll only have one possible loss after that, the Patriots, so they'll be at least 10-7. Definitely a drop-off, and you can see Allen revert to some of his mistakes he was making in previous years. That last throw in the Pats game last night was glaringly terrible. He missed other great opportunities in those two late red-zone drives as well...trying to hit the big play when the smart play was wide open and would've put them in a better position. When he gets into crunch situations, he slips hard.
They lost to the Jags...so did we, but that tells me me isn't any game they flat out can't lose.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

GhostArmOfMarino said:
They lost to the Jags...so did we, but that tells me me isn't any game they flat out can't lose.
Oh anything 'can' happen. I just can't count on them losing to the Panthers, Jets or Falcons (although the Falcons may have an outside shot). The Jets beating them would be amazingly cool...you never know in divisional games.
 
TrogdorTheBurninator

TrogdorTheBurninator

Gsmack_42 said:
It’s like some of the posters haven’t seen a high wind game before. So he didn’t set the world on fire in 30 to 40 mph winds with 50 mph gusts. If you want to blame someone blame the coaching staff for not adjusting to the Pats running game. I’m not even a coach and I would of adjusted my game plan as soon as I seen what the weather was doing.
Came to say basically this. Come on, OP...
 
