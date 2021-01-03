Josh Allen’s progress over the last 3 years

Jayjayb said: I agree with you, but I hope they keep Tua... it will almost guarantee 2 wins a season. Click to expand...

Gotta love the Bills trolls... when they sucked for the better part of 25 years you don’t hear from them, then they get a taste of success and they become big time a$$holes... I grew up in Niagara Falls, Canada- been to Bills games, and I remember getting beer thrown at me when I was 13, because I was wearing a Marino jersey... grown men calling on a kid because I was a Dolphin fan- drunk and verbally aggressive, scared the $hit out of my family... never experienced that in any other stadium I’ve been too...very disappointed in the loss today but I am glad I am not a part of the most ignorant, disgusting fan base in the NFL