Josh Allen’s progress over the last 3 years

Is the reason the Fins build around Tua.... I cant believe the bull$hit spewed here about drafting another QB
Is the reason the Fins build around Tua.... I cant believe the bull$hit spewed here about drafting another QB
Tua and Allen are two different QBs I agree, with different traits etc, but I've watched every snap- he has the potential, work ethic and talent... build around him, if there was a shot to get Lawrence, that may be the only wildcard, but he's going to Jacksonville...
In my opinion (which is not worth much), I think Miami should do whatever they have to do to get Fields.
Miami has a great coach in Flo, a good defense, and some pieces on offense.
Add Fields and we can get back to the 90’s rivalry Bills-Dolphins.
Just my opinion.
Allen didn’t have the floor that Tua has. So there’s a lot less risk. But not many have the ceiling Allen’s elite traits give him if he figured it out. They built exactly what he needed around him and worked on schemes and play calls that helped him figure it out. And now he’s a problem
Gotta love the Bills trolls... when they sucked for the better part of 25 years you don't hear from them, then they get a taste of success and they become big time a$$holes... I grew up in Niagara Falls, Canada- been to Bills games, and I remember getting beer thrown at me when I was 13, because I was wearing a Marino jersey... grown men calling on a kid because I was a Dolphin fan- drunk and verbally aggressive, scared the $hit out of my family... never experienced that in any other stadium I've been too...very disappointed in the loss today but I am glad I am not a part of the most ignorant, disgusting fan base in the NFL
Never mind how much of a loser people look like when the go on opposing teams fan forums to troll.... get a fu$king life
Also agree. Tua doesn't have and never will have Allen's size and arm strength... unless he significantly improved his throwing accuracy and anticipation, hard to see him being successful throwing into the small windows seen in the NFL.