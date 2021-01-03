 Josh Allen’s progress over the last 3 years | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Josh Allen’s progress over the last 3 years

The Beatles

gfish24 said:
Is the reason the Fins build around Tua.... I cant believe the bull$hit spewed here about drafting another QB
As a Bills fan who has watched Allen develop, I don’t think you can compare Tua to Allen.

In my opinion (which is not worth much), I think Miami should do whatever they have to do to get Fields.

Miami has a great coach in Flo, a good defense, and some pieces on offense.

Add Fields and we can get back to the 90’s rivalry Bills-Dolphins.

Just my opinion.
 
Jayjayb

The Beatles said:
As a Bills fan who has watched Allen develop, I don’t think you can compare Tua to Allen.

In my opinion (which is not worth much), I think Miami should do whatever they have to do to get Fields.

Miami has a great coach in Flo, a good defense, and some pieces on offense.

Add Fields and we can get back to the 90’s rivalry Bills-Dolphins.

Just my opinion.
I agree with you, but I hope they keep Tua... it will almost guarantee 2 wins a season.
 
gfish24

gfish24

The Beatles said:
As a Bills fan who has watched Allen develop, I don’t think you can compare Tua to Allen.

In my opinion (which is not worth much), I think Miami should do whatever they have to do to get Fields.

Miami has a great coach in Flo, a good defense, and some pieces on offense.

Add Fields and we can get back to the 90’s rivalry Bills-Dolphins.

Just my opinion.
Tua and Allen are two different QBs I agree, with different traits etc, but I’ve watched every snap- he has the potential, work ethic and talent... build around him, if there was a shot to get Lawrence, that may be the only wildcard, but he’s going to Jacksonville...
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

The Beatles said:
As a Bills fan who has watched Allen develop, I don’t think you can compare Tua to Allen.

In my opinion (which is not worth much), I think Miami should do whatever they have to do to get Fields.

Miami has a great coach in Flo, a good defense, and some pieces on offense.

Add Fields and we can get back to the 90’s rivalry Bills-Dolphins.

Just my opinion.
I agree but for different reasons.

Josh Allen was one of the most inaccurate passers I've ever seen at Wyoming, and was incredibly inaccurate as a rookie. Hell, in year 2, I saw him flinging deep balls downfield on 3rd down in a playoff game to a FB in triple coverage.

So yeah, they're not the same quarterback.
 
dolphan

Allen didn’t have the floor that Tua has. So there’s a lot less risk. But not many have the ceiling Allen’s elite traits give him if he figured it out. They built exactly what he needed around him and worked on schemes and play calls that helped him figure it out. And now he’s a problem
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

dolphan said:
Allen didn’t have the floor that Tua has. So there’s a lot less risk. But not many have the ceiling Allen’s elite traits give him if he figured it out. They built exactly what he needed around him and worked on schemes and play calls that helped him figure it out. And now he’s a problem
Right.

Tua's floor is game manager. Allen's floor was Dwayne Haskins with legs. As a rookie passer, he honestly didn't look any better. He made most of his flash plays with his legs.

Different player now. Different weapons around him, too, ironically.
 
gfish24

gfish24

Jayjayb said:
I agree with you, but I hope they keep Tua... it will almost guarantee 2 wins a season.
Gotta love the Bills trolls... when they sucked for the better part of 25 years you don’t hear from them, then they get a taste of success and they become big time a$$holes... I grew up in Niagara Falls, Canada- been to Bills games, and I remember getting beer thrown at me when I was 13, because I was wearing a Marino jersey... grown men calling on a kid because I was a Dolphin fan- drunk and verbally aggressive, scared the $hit out of my family... never experienced that in any other stadium I’ve been too...very disappointed in the loss today but I am glad I am not a part of the most ignorant, disgusting fan base in the NFL
 
Dolphins81

Allen has always been able to see the field push he is extremely athletic. Tua can’t do either.
 
FINatic054

Love all these Tua haters thinking homeboy Should be as good as Allen in his first season. Allen was absolute garbage last 2 seasons. Tuas numbers year one are much better then Allen’s were. It’s amazing all the haters thinking tua is not the answer and we need to draft a QB
 
Birdmond

Once again, large people with a cannon for an arm who run a 4.5 get the benefit of a doubt more than small people with average arms and average athletic ability. Stop drafting small average people
 
Orange Fin Bad

Orange Fin Bad

LOL Let's compare the 6'6 stud with the rocket arm, great speed, and power when running, to the 5 ft nothing one-hundred ten pound weakling with the noodle arm and no heart.
 
LOhunter

Jayjayb said:
I agree with you, but I hope they keep Tua... it will almost guarantee 2 wins a season.
Also agree. Tua doesn’t have and never will have Allen’s size and arm strength... unless he significantly improved his throwing accuracy and anticipation, hard to see him being successful throwing into the small windows seen in the NFL.
 
