Just For FUN - Top of The Line Free Agent you'd Consider Paying Top Dollar For ?

I know we've already got a Free Agent thread, but it's not like a whole hell of a lot of things are happening, don't want to waste anyones time so if you do feel that its wasting your time just skip it....



Was wondering with the enormous cap space we do have, I was thinking it might not be out of the question to acquire 1 or 2 or Your thoughts on an actual top of the list high priced player. If not thats understandable but would like to hear what the posters who are open to it would find applicable to our situation ?



Young top shelf OL

Say a Justin Simmons

Byron Jones

Clowney

Yannick Ngakoue

Matt Judon

Quinton Dunbar (trade involved)

to name just a few



They'd be mostly top dollar but not unusual to maybe expect one of these guys or your guy.



Personally like one to be OL, not far behind DB/S, and edge guy though see draft an option though do believe that a FA with proven experience is somewhat a bonus