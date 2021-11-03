 just wondering | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

just wondering

W

wontrememberthis

Rookie
Joined
Oct 5, 2021
Messages
23
Reaction score
23
Age
57
Location
ontario canada
so now that the trade deadline has come and gone and we know who is gonna be on the team, how many games do you think we'll win? do you think guys will play like they're trying to have a job next year? will coaches coach like they want a job? we do have some winnable games but the way we've played we have a lot of losable ones too. i don't think it matters how many we win, it's too late for this year to go anywhere. i was just wondering

i say they win 3 more and i hope tua stops throwing interceptions, i always hated tannehill because i thought he threw too many picks when we had a chance and now tua seems the same

sorry if i offended anyone by starting this before i have 8000 posts, but you still let that guy in here that wants there to be 102 timeouts available in game 1 so i thought i'd take a chance
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,175
Reaction score
12,266
I agree. Three more wins. Maybe more if Wilson plays over White for the Jets.

The bigger question? Will that be enough for Ross to roll with Flores and Grier for 2022?

If Ross already wants to move on from Tua, that can't bode well for Flores and Grier. Right?
 
Donaghy13

Donaghy13

Rookie
Joined
Apr 27, 2008
Messages
220
Reaction score
190
Age
34
Location
Poconos, PA
We going to win out
Texans- only team more pathetic than us
Ravens- short week, thursday home game
Jets- Its the jets
Panthers- they're imploding
Giants- a million guys on ir
Saints- No QB +its a primetime game, which we've been so dominate at as of late 😳
Titans- Tannehill grudge match
Patriots- only team we've proved we can beat...by the skin of our teeth

Come on man drink the kool-aid
 
W

wontrememberthis

Rookie
Joined
Oct 5, 2021
Messages
23
Reaction score
23
Age
57
Location
ontario canada
Donaghy13 said:
We going to win out
Texans- only team more pathetic than us
Ravens- short week, thursday home game
Jets- Its the jets
Panthers- they're imploding
Giants- a million guys on ir
Saints- No QB +its a primetime game, which we've been so dominate at as of late 😳
Titans- Tannehill grudge match
Patriots- only team we've proved we can beat...by the skin of our teeth

Come on man drink the kool-aid
Click to expand...
ya talked me into it, maybe the nfl can have first and second half winners and we can make the playoffs that way

if i knew how i'd put that picture of what's his name doing his "playoffs?" here but unfortunately it's beyond me
 
Donaghy13

Donaghy13

Rookie
Joined
Apr 27, 2008
Messages
220
Reaction score
190
Age
34
Location
Poconos, PA
wontrememberthis said:
ya talked me into it, maybe the nfl can have first and second half winners and we can make the playoffs that way

if i knew how i'd put that picture of what's his name doing his "playoffs?" here but unfortunately it's beyond me
Click to expand...
jim-mora-playoffs.gif
 
AquaXI

AquaXI

Club Member
Joined
Dec 19, 2012
Messages
421
Reaction score
220
Ross is a rich idiot. Bruce Beal Jr. can’t be any worse albeit his underling. Ross first then Grier and lastly Flores. I’d start from scratch with all 3 of them if it was up to me but it ain’t.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom