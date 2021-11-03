so now that the trade deadline has come and gone and we know who is gonna be on the team, how many games do you think we'll win? do you think guys will play like they're trying to have a job next year? will coaches coach like they want a job? we do have some winnable games but the way we've played we have a lot of losable ones too. i don't think it matters how many we win, it's too late for this year to go anywhere. i was just wondering



i say they win 3 more and i hope tua stops throwing interceptions, i always hated tannehill because i thought he threw too many picks when we had a chance and now tua seems the same



sorry if i offended anyone by starting this before i have 8000 posts, but you still let that guy in here that wants there to be 102 timeouts available in game 1 so i thought i'd take a chance