Justin Herbert Orbiting Back To Earth?

Tua is in a situation where he has nothing to rely on. He can't rely on coaching or development because the coaches in Miami can't coach up or develop players. They don't have the skills. It's not their fault they're in over their heads, but it is what it is. Every player has regressed across board. Even the kicker.



Even if they knew how to develop young players, they won't do it for Tua because he doesn't even have the support of the garbage organization. All they're looking for is some video game player to come in and save all their incompetent a**es. But they're fixing to find out that they're all finally about out of bullets. Finally.



Tua had to rely on nobody but himself to rehab a car crash injury and get to the point that he could play football again. It was all him. He still has to rely only on himself. He gets no help.



He's spent the first part of his career in Miami with Austin Jackson in his lap trying to throw to Jakeem Grant, or Jesse Davis imitating a turnstile while trying to throw to Preston Williams. Whiff - drop. Whiff - drop. Whiff - drop. Whiff - drop.



The undersized RB's can't even hardly run for 30 yards. The receivers can't get separation and the route combos have receivers constantly in the same areas down the field. Look at the INT he threw yesterday. Two receivers damn near tripping over each other in the same area.



He's in a position where he has to rely on nothing but pure physical talent, both in terms of his arm and legs just to be able to make a play work. He doesn't have Lamar Jackson or Mike Vick athleticism, with Jeff George arm talent and Peyton Manning experience and football knowledge. But that's about what it would take for any QB to impress a certain faction of know nothing football geeks enough to save the jobs of cast of clowns in Miami.



They don't even have an offensive tackle on the roster. Every single offensive lineman they trot out every Sunday is a guard. They have 5 guards - and only about one of them is even a starting caliber guard.



There are no routes working back to the quarterback outside the numbers to create separation. Go watch what Pete Carmichael does in New Orleans with the spacing, routes, and timing.



Tua is not even playing on a professional football team. That's a fact.



He's obviously lost some percentage of his talents due to catastrophic injuries and surgeries, but he still has enough to be a good player. He just can't overcome an entire sh*t show. Neither will Herbert, Burrow, Mahomes, or anybody else.











I knew this was coming. I knew this is what awaited him in Miami. I said it many times. Many times.



Tua is not perfect, but he's nowhere near as bad as he looks in Miami - and neither are many of the other players.



Justin Herbert is a talented player. But he's not as talented as he is lucky that he didn't end up where Tua's at.