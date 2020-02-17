Justin Herbert Super Thread****

BlueFin
I’ve been thinking about this since Herbert’s MVP showing at the Senior Bowl and his stellar week of practices.
It’s not debatable Cristobal ran a very conservative “Ground & Pound” offense... in most experts eyes to a fault.
So is it hard to not consider that Herbert’s draft stock was damaged by this? By all accounts Herbert is prototype and the negatives on him were to at least some degree...negated by his showing in Mobile.
I do not want an injury prone college QB... he’s going to play more games against bigger faster players on average that hit harder.
Burrow and Tua both played in wide open offenses that let them shine in college... Herbert did not enjoy that luxury... he was handcuffed.
I am greatly cooling to Tua....and now see QB1-Burrow ...QB2-Herbert....QB3-Tua(because of injuries)....QB4-Love.
I say either move up for Burrow who I think is off the charts in intangibles...or sit tight at 5 and see how the draft unfolds.
