 Keep Tua, He Will Be Better Than Watson! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Keep Tua, He Will Be Better Than Watson!

Been a Dolphin fan for 48 years (Was born in 72!). I truly believe we already have our Franchise QB in Tua. Our head coach and GM, if it’s true that they are trying to trade for Watson, they should be fired on the spot. A. We already have our franchise qb. He’s getting better despite a horribly constructed line and a bs offense that was selected by a stobborn defensive minded coach (who doesn’t even coach the defense correctly). Tua in his last 2 games has thrown for 300 yards, he had his first 4 touchdown game - a game in which yes he threw two interceptions, but he also led the team to a comeback (we took the lead) but our defensive minded coach’s conservative defense couldn’t stop the opposing offense when it counted most. Tua is getting better and better game by game. He’s going to pass Watson easily. He’s on a much higher trajectory, and his first 10 games he was at 60% health. Think about that. His first 3 games back at 100% health and he’s putting up excellent numbers and that’s without having a line to give him the necessary 4 seconds to throw the deep ball - something he did prolifically in college (when he had time). B. Why would you trade for a guy who’s going to get suspended and who at the very least has questionable intelligence / integrity / common sense? This has disaster written all over it.

Stop the madness, Flores and Grier, and come out today and tell the world that Miami has no interest in Deshawn Watson. Tua Tagovailoa is our QB and we are 100 percent committed to him. Do it this week or step down please and stop ruining my beloved franchise.
 
I don't know if Tua will grow to be a better QB than Watson, but the mere fact that Tua hasn't been accused of numerous counts of sexual assault is at least one way that he is better than Watson right now.
 
So..... you were born in 72. Too bad you were not around to see the the Phins during their undefeated season and super bowl in the 70s. There was a team who was run efficiently from top to bottom. And yes, I agree with you regarding what you said. But ive lost faith, as long as Ross remains the owner I dont think we will achieve greatness again. Flores and Grier have not done Tua any favors.
 
Very projective analysis in my opinion.id keep Tua and bring in competition, not well done brisket!

Competition brings out the best, and winning cures all.
 
And just what might that skill set be because I see bang average across the board.
 
If you're a good coach, you make it loud and clear that he is your guy after the way he's played for 3 full games this season. Sound the alarm, rally the troops, name him captain, throw the ball 40 times, and let em know that Tua is coming and he's ready to put this team on his back.

12 games in to his career and he's ready. The dumbs ints will stop. He's getting acclimated with Waddle, Gesicki and Hollins. O line is looking a little better. Im liking what Im seeing...
 
I can’t wait for Watson to spurn the Dolphins and pick Carolina instead of coming to this dumpster fire, and I hope Tua holds out for a trade.

We deserve that.
 
At least Troy Aikman and Peyton Manning didn't throw terrible INTs their first year or two.....

Favre was still throwing them at year 15! He just threw a lot of great TDs to go with it.
 
