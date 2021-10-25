Keep Tua, He Will Be Better Than Watson!

Been a Dolphin fan for 48 years (Was born in 72!). I truly believe we already have our Franchise QB in Tua. Our head coach and GM, if it’s true that they are trying to trade for Watson, they should be fired on the spot. A. We already have our franchise qb. He’s getting better despite a horribly constructed line and a bs offense that was selected by a stobborn defensive minded coach (who doesn’t even coach the defense correctly). Tua in his last 2 games has thrown for 300 yards, he had his first 4 touchdown game - a game in which yes he threw two interceptions, but he also led the team to a comeback (we took the lead) but our defensive minded coach’s conservative defense couldn’t stop the opposing offense when it counted most. Tua is getting better and better game by game. He’s going to pass Watson easily. He’s on a much higher trajectory, and his first 10 games he was at 60% health. Think about that. His first 3 games back at 100% health and he’s putting up excellent numbers and that’s without having a line to give him the necessary 4 seconds to throw the deep ball - something he did prolifically in college (when he had time). B. Why would you trade for a guy who’s going to get suspended and who at the very least has questionable intelligence / integrity / common sense? This has disaster written all over it.



Stop the madness, Flores and Grier, and come out today and tell the world that Miami has no interest in Deshawn Watson. Tua Tagovailoa is our QB and we are 100 percent committed to him. Do it this week or step down please and stop ruining my beloved franchise.