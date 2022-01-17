Kim Bokamper rips the Dolphins organization

Kim Bokamper went on CBS4 and completely demolished the entire franchise. Here are some of his quotes:



On Flores being fired: “I don’t like it one bit. If the players on this team are put off by a head coach who demands excellence then they should go play somewhere else. If this team is going to start becoming soft then I’m going to look for my entertainment elsewhere.“



On Tua: “The game in Nashville may have been the worst performance I’ve ever seen in the National Football League. If Tua’s satisfied with the way he played then I want nothing to do with him. If he’s committed to working and trying to be the best quarterback he can be then I’ll stand by him…if not then move on and find someone else.”