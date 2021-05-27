Kindley eats himself out of the league?

This is definitely one to watch. Kindley has always had trouble keeping weight, but if he is going to play LG, he needs to be trimmer than he was last year, because that position requires more lateral agility and good pass-off skills as it is subject to a lot of stunts to get the twitchiest guys on the defense isolated 1v1 inside vs. the LG. Kindley isn't a cat-quick athlete even at peak weight. If he bulks up too much ... he simply cannot play there, IMHO.



Fortunately, Jesse Davis can play either guard, but IMHO, is better suited for RG than LG himself. One of Tua's strengths is supposed to be his mobility, and I can see our LG becoming a problem as we have no natural LG's on the roster unless Deiter can make a step up. Regardless, Tua will be asked to evade pressure from the front side, and I can see a significant part of that coming through the LG position.