Kindley eats himself out of the league?

Omar was interviewed by couple dolphins youtubers. He memtoined Kindley showed up at OTA way out of shape. Kindley appeared north of 350. I don't care about Omar when it comes to his opinion or his analysis. But describing a player got fat, that is a fairly straight forward observation. Don't think even Omar can get that wrong.
Did you see any tweet or report about it? Would you concern about a young player entering his second years and already showing lack of professionalism?
 
Last edited:
I think omar isn't getting enough attention. I saw some of the recent ota pics
and saw another today and kindley was standing on the field talking with some players and i thought he looked more tight mid section, looked healthy!! I thought he looked better than last year. When i see flo ranting on it then i will believe. Kindley is the last guy i worry about. Loves the game and is the bad azz of that line.
 
Solomon Kindley is listed at 339 lbs on the Dolphins website. I don't know if that is just an old number or whether it has been recently updated but he is the heaviest player listed on the roster. We know that he is a very big guy and we also know that Omar delights in throwing hand grenades at the team. If Solomon has a weight problem, I'm sure that it is a priority to be addressed. He wouldn't be the first O-lineman who came to mini-camp overweight.
 
Last edited:
Good to know.
 
This is definitely one to watch. Kindley has always had trouble keeping weight, but if he is going to play LG, he needs to be trimmer than he was last year, because that position requires more lateral agility and good pass-off skills as it is subject to a lot of stunts to get the twitchiest guys on the defense isolated 1v1 inside vs. the LG. Kindley isn't a cat-quick athlete even at peak weight. If he bulks up too much ... he simply cannot play there, IMHO.

Fortunately, Jesse Davis can play either guard, but IMHO, is better suited for RG than LG himself. One of Tua's strengths is supposed to be his mobility, and I can see our LG becoming a problem as we have no natural LG's on the roster unless Deiter can make a step up. Regardless, Tua will be asked to evade pressure from the front side, and I can see a significant part of that coming through the LG position.
 
