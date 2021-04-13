Kiper Suggest Dolphins trade Back Up

SF Dolphin Fan
You know we are closing in on the draft, when this is a headline. Mel Kiper suggests that the Dolphins aren't finished trading and has Miami trading up with Atlanta to #4 to take Pitts.
I don't know what it would cost, but I think Grier stays at #3 if Pitts was the target. My best guess is Chase or Smith, probably in that order as the Dolphins are more sized based than a lot of teams.
