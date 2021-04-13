 Kiper Suggest Dolphins trade Back Up | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kiper Suggest Dolphins trade Back Up

SF Dolphin Fan

You know we are closing in on the draft, when this is a headline. Mel Kiper suggests that the Dolphins aren't finished trading and has Miami trading up with Atlanta to #4 to take Pitts.

I don't know what it would cost, but I think Grier stays at #3 if Pitts was the target. My best guess is Chase or Smith, probably in that order as the Dolphins are more sized based than a lot of teams.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

andyahs said:
I only want to do this IF they believe Pitts will dynamically change the team more than Smith, Chase or Waddle.

Don't see how they moved from #3 if they are in love with Pitts.

Is Kiper ever right?
I read the article because I thought Kiper was talking about Miami moving back into the first round. That sounds possible, maybe to snag one of the running backs. But, I think it's kind of laughable to suggest moving back up to #4. What would be the net gain from the 49er trade? Not much.
 
Marino2.0

If we were dead set on Pitts but traded down from 3 to 12, then up from 12 to 6, we are idiots.

You don’t trade down from 3 to 12 if you’re set on one guy. And you definitely don’t trade up to 6 if you’re not sure that guy will be there at 6.

Our trades only make sense if we like 2-3 guys and know at least one of them will be there at 6. Which is what I view as the most likely scenario.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Kebo said:
Puke
The writers and draft gurus are simply running on empty as far as material goes. How much more can they talk about the quarterbacks? Would like to hear more about potential sleepers, teams fits, things that we do here on finheaven.
 
Danny

SF Dolphin Fan said:
I read the article because I thought Kiper was talking about Miami moving back into the first round. That sounds possible, maybe to snag one of the running backs. But, I think it's kind of laughable to suggest moving back up to #4. What would be the net gain from the 49er trade? Not much.
we'd be the laughing stock of the NFL if we did that now
 
1972forever

If Mel Kiper actually knew anything about building a football team, he would have been hired by an NFL team a long time ago. I do give him credit for building a reputation based on his hair and being wrong more than right most of his career.
 
The Ghost

1972forever said:
If Mel Kiper actually knew anything about building a football team, he would have been hired by an NFL team a long time ago. I do give him credit for building a reputation based on his hair and being wrong more than right most of his career.
He was offered the GM job of the Baltimore Colts when they were moving to Indy and turned it down when he was offered his own role at ESPN.

Mel has earned his respect.

You haven't.
 
