Knock yourselves out

Sporting news (Lyler)...Tua, J Taylor (RB), Jefferson (WR)

PFN (schulte)..Tua, Chaison (Edge), Josh Jones (OT)

BR (Knox).. Herbert, Dobbins (RB), Fulton (BC)

CFN (fuitak)..Tua, Kinlaw (DE), T Lewis (DE/OLB)

WTFP (McFatridge)..Tua, Fulton, Dobbins

Draftek.. Tua, Wills Jr (OT), Biadasz (G)....dunno why i thought Biadasz was a C

NFL Mock (Gilstrap). (TRADE DOWN) Okaduh (CB) at 7, Chaison at 18, no 3rd pick...weird draft, maybe we are loading up for TLaw in 2021

Tankathon..Tua, Shenault Jr (WR), Chaison

BR (tansey)..Tua, Higgins (WR), B Hall (CB)

CBS (edwards).. Tua, Biadasz, Groz-Maters (DE)

USA Today (Middlehurts)...Tua, Gros-Matos, J Jones

CBS (trapaso)..Tua, Wills Jr, J Taylor

Fansided (weiss)..(TRADE UP) Tua at 4, Ruggs III (WR), no 26

FTW (McKenna)...Tua, Delpit (S), Becton (CB)

SB Nation (Kadar)...A Thomas (OT), Gross Mato's, D Swift (RB)

CBS (Wilson)..Tua, Chaison, Jones

PFF (Renner)..Tua, Jones, Henderson (CB)

BR (Buckley)..Tua, Gros-Matos, Swift

Draftwire (Easterling)..Tua, Ruggs 3, J Taylor