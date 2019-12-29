Lawrence should come out now after that game.

ChitownPhins28

I doubt he would fall out of the top 5.
6'6", 220 and just marched his team 96 yards against what's been the #1 team in the country almost all year.
Oh yeah, I guess he needs more 'seasoning' so he could get hurt or put up some more potentially bad film...NOT!

I think most on this board would do F'n Cartwheels up to the podium to hand our ticket to Goodell with his name on it.
 
They would’ve (should’ve) lost that game had it not been for the refs, but yes, I would be ecstatic for Lawrence
 
TL would be the first pick if eligible just as Tua would be if remained healthy
 
