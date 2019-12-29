Lawrence should come out now after that game.

ChitownPhins28
I doubt he would fall out of the top 5.
6'6", 220 and just marched his team 96 yards against what's been the #1 team in the country almost all year.
Oh yeah, I guess he needs more 'seasoning' so he could get hurt or put up some more potentially bad film...NOT!
I think most on this board would do F'n Cartwheels up to the podium to hand our ticket to Goodell with his name on it.
