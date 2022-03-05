 League News, cuts, signings, rumors….. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

League News, cuts, signings, rumors…..

T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
7,850
Reaction score
10,548
Location
Allentown, Pa
Piggy backing of @DrZimmer000’s countdown to free agnecy, I thought it would make sense to start consolidating league news, especially as it pertains to us. Cuts should be starting shortly.

Bengals are tagging Jessie Bates at just under $13, leaving them with only $35M in cap space. It doesn’t take them out of the running for Armstead but it makes it tougher.

CJ Uzomah to hit the open market. Great potential pick up if we lose Gesicki.

Waiting to see what Saints, Packers, Vikings, Giants, Cowboys, Niners, Falcons plan to do….all should be busy this week.
 
R

rickd13

Scout Team
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Oct 4, 2005
Messages
5,067
Reaction score
5,451
Age
56
Location
Rochester, New York
The Ghost said:
Piggy backing of @DrZimmer000’s countdown to free agnecy, I thought it would make sense to start consolidating league news, especially as it pertains to us. Cuts should be starting shortly.

Bengals are tagging Jessie Bates at just under $13, leaving them with only $35M in cap space. It doesn’t take them out of the running for Armstead but it makes it tougher.

CJ Uzomah to hit the open market. Great potential pick up if we lose Gesicki.

Waiting to see what Saints, Packers, Vikings, Giants, Cowboys, Niners, Falcons plan to do….all should be busy this week.
Click to expand...
I love Uzomah. I would give him a good hard look in free agency and would let Gesicki walk .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom