League News, cuts, signings, rumors…..

Piggy backing of @DrZimmer000’s countdown to free agnecy, I thought it would make sense to start consolidating league news, especially as it pertains to us. Cuts should be starting shortly.



Bengals are tagging Jessie Bates at just under $13, leaving them with only $35M in cap space. It doesn’t take them out of the running for Armstead but it makes it tougher.



CJ Uzomah to hit the open market. Great potential pick up if we lose Gesicki.



Waiting to see what Saints, Packers, Vikings, Giants, Cowboys, Niners, Falcons plan to do….all should be busy this week.