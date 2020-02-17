Let's all breathe for a second

There is way too much trade talk pre-combine and free agency. I am with everyone, we need the QB of the future and it isn't Rosen. But let's not forget the big picture here, we need a QB AND we essentially need to replace two Pro-Bowlers we traded away for picks. Is the business plan to trade Pro Bowlers for picks AND to trade those picks for a QB? The best outcome overall to start filling the empty cupboards is to stay at 5, and draft players at 18 and 26, maybe even sliding down a pick or two with those later picks and getting an extra pick. Teams love trading back into the first round late, and might be willing to help our war chest in 2021.



As for Free Agency, do we really want to spend $100M in new deals and use up the cap? That model just hasn't worked and we are finally getting back funds used for bad deals. And if it isn't insult to injury, we still have $12M in dead cap money for Fitzpatrick, Alonso, McDonald and Stills. I haven't seen anyone post this stat, but lats year Miami had $66M in dead cap money, that is leftover money from players traded or released. Miami does need to accelerate their empty cupboards with some spending. Maybe one splash, but they should be big bargain shoppers on Day 2-3. Those could be shorter term deals, and as your draft picks grow in numbers, can essentially cut those free agents, with minimum hits.



Miami needs a plan for sustained growth. They do not need a one year smoke and mirrors season and then revert back, like Gase's first year. If Miami does this right, 2022 will be a magical year, with the leap in 2021. And if they are fiscally responsible, should be in a good place for years to come.