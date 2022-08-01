Lets assume everything goes as planned: what do we do with the two 1st rounders?

DolphinDaddy
We win 11 or 12 games and then win a playoff game or two…
What are we doing with the picks?
I want to see what McDaniel does with our backfield this year. Don't want a RB in the 1st round.RB? Like WHY?
Can't see it.Running back all the way. Its been a long time since we've had a true rb1.
If we have a late round pick 1a,(our pick) why not pick the best rb, and use 1st pick from San fran on BPA or LB.Can't see it.
I think Edmonds will have a stellar year for us, but even if he flies into space at some point I don't see us using a first rounder on RB.
MAYBE if one of our picks is last 3 or 4 in the round and some amazing prospect somehow falls there, but even then unlikely.