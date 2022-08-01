 Lets assume everything goes as planned: what do we do with the two 1st rounders? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Lets assume everything goes as planned: what do we do with the two 1st rounders?

DolphinDaddy

DolphinDaddy

We win 11 or 12 games and then win a playoff game or two…

What are we doing with the picks?
 
andyahs

andyahs

Is that the plan?

Hope the Dolphins follow through on this plan.

If we can win 11 or 12 and playoffs games I don't care what they do with the picks.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

With both Howard and Jones getting up there in age, finding potential replacements may be an option. Needham is a F/A, does Miami keep him or let him walk?


Another LB to rush the passer. Van Ginkle may not be re-signed?

Sieler and Wilkins are about to be F/A's in a year, does Miami look for DT's?

Then there is RB. Does Miami look for the Star RB, or a later round find?
 
LegionOfZoom

LegionOfZoom

Running back all the way. Its been a long time since we've had a true rb1.
 
circumstances

circumstances

LegionOfZoom said:
Running back all the way. Its been a long time since we've had a true rb1.
Can't see it.

I think Edmonds will have a stellar year for us, but even if he flies into space at some point I don't see us using a first rounder on RB.

MAYBE if one of our picks is last 3 or 4 in the round and some amazing prospect somehow falls there, but even then unlikely.
 
LegionOfZoom

LegionOfZoom

circumstances said:
Can't see it.

I think Edmonds will have a stellar year for us, but even if he flies into space at some point I don't see us using a first rounder on RB.

MAYBE if one of our picks is last 3 or 4 in the round and some amazing prospect somehow falls there, but even then unlikely.
If we have a late round pick 1a,(our pick) why not pick the best rb, and use 1st pick from San fran on BPA or LB.
 
