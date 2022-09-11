 Let’s talk about Trevor…. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Let’s talk about Trevor….

The best QB prospect in the history of football according to the clueless media and several anti-Tua posters on this site.

They’ve all pumped this kid up ever since he played one good game against Alabama in the national championship game as a freshman - on a night when Alabama’s defense was atrocious.

Since that night, he did nothing in college football either over the next 2 seasons until he declared for the draft.

Since declaring for the draft, he’s accumulated a 3-15 record as a starter.

Threw 13 touchdowns and 18 interceptions, for 6.2 YPA, and a 73.4 QB rating.

Not a peep from the talking heads that hyped him up. Or the posters on this site. Not a word. Nothing.

From any of ‘em.

They’re all too busy keeping everyone distracted by attacking kids like Tua for winning games.

No young QB in recent history has gotten more of a pass for being complete trash than Trevor Lawrence.


B

Birdmond

Didn’t you have Trevor as the #1 overall offensive prospect?

2021 Composite Rankings (Offense)

-There's still a smattering of pro days to get through that could facilitate some slight movement- [Quarterback] 1st Round Grades 1. Trevor Lawrence* / Clemson / 6'6", 213 2. Justin Fields* / Ohio St. / 6'3", 228 3. Zach Wilson* / BYU / 6'2", 214 Day 2 Grades 4. Davis Mills* / Stanford...
Birdmond said:
Didn’t you have Trevor as the #1 overall offensive prospect?

2021 Composite Rankings (Offense)

-There's still a smattering of pro days to get through that could facilitate some slight movement- [Quarterback] 1st Round Grades 1. Trevor Lawrence* / Clemson / 6'6", 213 2. Justin Fields* / Ohio St. / 6'3", 228 3. Zach Wilson* / BYU / 6'2", 214 Day 2 Grades 4. Davis Mills* / Stanford...
No. I had him as the top QB prospect in that particular class.

Go back a little further and find my “Tua vs. Trevor, The Truth: Analysis” thread.

I’ve warned about the dangers and flaws with Trevor from day 1. Never hyped him up the way the media and Tua bashers on this site did.

It’s getting close to time for assessment. They know who they are.
 
