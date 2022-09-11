Let’s talk about Trevor….

The best QB prospect in the history of football according to the clueless media and several anti-Tua posters on this site.



They’ve all pumped this kid up ever since he played one good game against Alabama in the national championship game as a freshman - on a night when Alabama’s defense was atrocious.



Since that night, he did nothing in college football either over the next 2 seasons until he declared for the draft.



Since declaring for the draft, he’s accumulated a 3-15 record as a starter.



Threw 13 touchdowns and 18 interceptions, for 6.2 YPA, and a 73.4 QB rating.



Not a peep from the talking heads that hyped him up. Or the posters on this site. Not a word. Nothing.



From any of ‘em.



They’re all too busy keeping everyone distracted by attacking kids like Tua for winning games.



No young QB in recent history has gotten more of a pass for being complete trash than Trevor Lawrence.





Discuss….