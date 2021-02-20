 Linebacker Prospects likely to be drafted in the 1st round | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Linebacker Prospects likely to be drafted in the 1st round

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
4,432
Reaction score
585
Location
Orlando, Florida
With the latest developments we are more likely going to see some players trend further out through the draft. At this moment I am going to stick to my gut,
and say that Miami will draft whoever they want at number 3, and keep their 18th pick. And regardless who you want at the 18th I am going to tell you Miami
will draft a linebacker.


With the 18th pick the Miami Dolphins pick these players in order of availability:

1. Micah Parsons
2. Owusu
3. Collins

If for any reason Parsons stretches out to the 18th pick it would be for factors we do not yet see. As much as I love Zaven Collins as a pick,
Owusu would likely to be drafted because of his ability to stretch the field with his coverage skills. What worries me is his height, and perhaps
how he would fare with taller tight ends in the NFL. Also his weight, and if anything he can play linebacker well but has more of a strong safety body.
Zaven Collins has very good size, and length. As much as people knock his speed at least he is able to make up for it with good instincts in coverage.
He is more likely to be that linebacker to disrupt a pass on the line. If we do draft him I think we should place him in the inside. He would thrive in
the inside better for most teams if anything. The only reason why the other linebackers are ranked better than him is because they are able to be
more expandable in defensive schemes.
 
kcbrown

kcbrown

Life is what we make it.
Joined
Mar 23, 2005
Messages
4,820
Reaction score
989
Location
Atlanta via Exit 9 - New
Like all three…but Owusu is just a stud. Fierce, intense, Mike Singletary level drive.

Would be happy with Zaven as well though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom