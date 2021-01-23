Lions shopping Stafford. Perfect trade partner

I’ve read Detroit is expecting a 1st round pick in return for Stafford. What about Indy at 21? I think if Indy was to offer #21 to Detroit for Stafford then Detroit probably takes that. Then Detroit would hold #7 and #21. Would we be willing to trade down with Detroit if they offered #7 and #21 for #3? Obviously we’d prefer the 2022 #1 but adding a third 1st round pick again in this draft would create maximum flexibility for us once again. We’d have the ability to move up the board with that kind of ammo. So we could still take our WR at #7 whether it be Chase or Smith and then package together #18 and #21 to come back up and get Micah Parsons or RaShawn Slater or maybe even Kyle Pitts? It’s an interesting scenario.