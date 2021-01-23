Lions shopping Stafford. Perfect trade partner

Libermaniac
Sources: Lions to actively seek trade for Stafford
With a new GM and a new head coach, the Lions will soon begin trade discussions for veteran Matthew Stafford that most likely will result in a new quarterback for the team, sources told ESPN.
They expect to fetch perhaps a first round pick. Dolphins could drop down from 3 to 7 and pick up that extra first. I would expect one of Chase or Smith would be there at 7. If not take Parsons and use the other two firsts on offensive weapons.