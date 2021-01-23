 Lions shopping Stafford. Perfect trade partner | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Lions shopping Stafford. Perfect trade partner

Libermaniac

www.espn.com

Sources: Lions to actively seek trade for Stafford

With a new GM and a new head coach, the Lions will soon begin trade discussions for veteran Matthew Stafford that most likely will result in a new quarterback for the team, sources told ESPN.
www.espn.com


They expect to fetch perhaps a first round pick. Dolphins could drop down from 3 to 7 and pick up that extra first. I would expect one of Chase or Smith would be there at 7. If not take Parsons and use the other two firsts on offensive weapons.
 
7 is perfect.

let's hope they love Zach Wilson and Justin Fields as their franchise QB of the future!

I will take #7, their 2nd this year, and their first next year (or this year if they get a first for Stafford).
 
1972forever

I suspect the Lions will trade Stafford to the 49er’s or Patriots. Those are the two teams which are most likely to be looking to trade for an established veteran QB. That would give the Lions the 7th pick and another pick in the middle of the first round if they can get a first round pick for Stafford. The Dolphins should be able to get the 7th pick plus the Lions 2nd round pick and hopefully another 2nd round pick in 2022 to move down from 3 to 7.
 
Maybe Anthony Lynn believes he can get a few more years out of Stafford.
 
1972forever said:
Stafford will only be 33 years old next season and he is a top ten QB in the NFL. The Lions will definitely be able to get a first round pick for him.
He's been beat up and looks like a 50 year old now.
 
I don't see Grier and Flo wanting a veteran QB atop a young team. Watson is young, but Stafford isn't. We'd have to get a sweet deal to make that happen.
 
MiaFins31

I’ve read Detroit is expecting a 1st round pick in return for Stafford. What about Indy at 21? I think if Indy was to offer #21 to Detroit for Stafford then Detroit probably takes that. Then Detroit would hold #7 and #21. Would we be willing to trade down with Detroit if they offered #7 and #21 for #3? Obviously we’d prefer the 2022 #1 but adding a third 1st round pick again in this draft would create maximum flexibility for us once again. We’d have the ability to move up the board with that kind of ammo. So we could still take our WR at #7 whether it be Chase or Smith and then package together #18 and #21 to come back up and get Micah Parsons or RaShawn Slater or maybe even Kyle Pitts? It’s an interesting scenario.
 
1972forever

MiaFins31 said:
I’ve read Detroit is expecting a 1st round pick in return for Stafford. What about Indy at 21? I think if Indy was to offer #21 to Detroit for Stafford then Detroit probably takes that. Then Detroit would hold #7 and #21. Would we be willing to trade down with Detroit if they offered #7 and #21 for #3? Obviously we’d prefer the 2022 #1 but adding a third 1st round pick again in this draft would create maximum flexibility for us once again. We’d have the ability to move up the board with that kind of ammo. So we could still take our WR at #7 whether it be Chase or Smith and then package together #18 and #21 to come back up and get Micah Parsons or RaShawn Slater or maybe even Kyle Pitts? It’s an interesting scenario.
I mentioned the 49ers and Patriots above as possible trade partners with the Lions but I agree the Colts would be a great landing spot for Stafford. He is better than Rivers and Rivers was able to lead the Colts to the playoffs this season. Stafford passed for over 4000 yards with 26 TD’s and only 10 interceptions on a bad Lions team 2020.

I really don’t get some people thinking he is an old and injured QB. At 33 he is still in the prime of his career and he played in all 16 games this past season. He would be an outstanding upgrade at the QB position for the Colts, 49ers, or Patriots.
 
1972forever said:
Stafford will only be 33 years old next season and he is a top ten QB in the NFL. The Lions will definitely be able to get a first round pick for him.
Top 10 is very debatable. Lotta good QBs. Plus he’s been banged up a lot, he’s definitely an old 33. I think he could get a late first maybe but not a high one.
 
Jimi said:
Top 10 is very debatable. Lotta good QBs. Plus he’s been banged up a lot, he’s definitely an old 33. I think he could get a late first maybe but not a high one.
Exactly
 
MiaFins31 said:
I’ve read Detroit is expecting a 1st round pick in return for Stafford. What about Indy at 21? I think if Indy was to offer #21 to Detroit for Stafford then Detroit probably takes that. Then Detroit would hold #7 and #21. Would we be willing to trade down with Detroit if they offered #7 and #21 for #3? Obviously we’d prefer the 2022 #1 but adding a third 1st round pick again in this draft would create maximum flexibility for us once again. We’d have the ability to move up the board with that kind of ammo. So we could still take our WR at #7 whether it be Chase or Smith and then package together #18 and #21 to come back up and get Micah Parsons or RaShawn Slater or maybe even Kyle Pitts? It’s an interesting scenario.
Building on that.

Trade Tua for 13 (San Fran)

Have 7, 13, 18, 21

Trade first 3 for Watson

Draft Bateman at 21
 
