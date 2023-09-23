Loco's Thread For Miami Visitors - #1 Best Seller!!

Fin-Loco
I've spent the last couple years responding to the various "where to stay/where to eat when in town for a game/first time in Miami threads". The staff here and I agreed that maybe I should do a sticky thread for all of these visiting fans to visit. I lived in Miami for a few years and worked in the hospitality world so I figured I'd give it a crack. Thanks to @Henrik for the nudge.
So you're visiting the 305/954 for a Phins weekend are ya? Well, let's start off with a few things. Miami/Lauderdale/West Palm Beach is all megalopolis Miami for the most part. Sure, counties, cities, and municipalities have their own names but it all kinda blends together. Here are a few critical tips to plan your trip.
Soak it up and enjoy. Voice any questions. We all are happy to help you enjoy your visit to a Dolphins victory! Oh, and if you're going to the game....bring the noise.
- Hard Rock Stadium is in the middle of nowhere. Yeah, just go ahead and get that part out of the way. It's not in South Beach or Miami Beach regardless how many times some moron in the media says it is. If the stadium is Mars then South Beach is Uranus (spend a little time there and you'll see there was a little double entendrè happening right here in the thread.) As Miami is the most hotel dense city in the country, just don't stay near the stadium hotel wise. I mean, you can but it's not where I recommend. On game day, go to the game, tailgate with your pals or your pals here on FH and get out of there after the game.
- Miami Airport is also kinda in the middle of nowhere. Don't stay near there either. To me, the closest place to stay near the airport would be Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Nice spot with tons of bars and restaurants and things to do. It's got a certain amount of affiliation with the team but it's not hyper Dolphins'ed up so just set your expectations accordingly.
- Most of the hotels worth a darn in the area are near the coast. Visit Tripadvisor and pick one that ties into your vision. Here's a couple recommendations: Big Hotels with tons of amenities: Fountainbleau Miami Beach is historic and you've seen it in dozens of movies and shows. Pricey but bucket list style of hotel. W South Beach. The Diplomat in Hollywood Beach. Keep in mind on a Sunday, these locations are 30-50 minutes away from the stadium but to me they'd be worth it if you have the coin or connections. Miami Beach is also home to about 200 boutique hotels, so don't hesitate to go that route. The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables is the grand dame' top notch historic hotel in the area. This is the one that you saw in Bad Boys and other movies. Yes, they do have an Al Capone suite and I have stayed in it with a real bullet in the wall from a hit attempted on Al Capone. The property is special and deserves a visit and if you can, a stay.
- Where do I eat? This question is as wide as the Miami food scene can get ya. Kinda like asking how long is a piece of string. It all depends on what you like. To me, a visit to Miami mandates at least some cuban food. You need to have a cafecito (strong cuban coffee with cream and sugar JUST HAVE ONE UNLESS YOU LIKE THE VIEW FROM THE TOILET). Ropa Vieja is incredible. It's Spanish for old clothes. It's a slow cooked shredded beef kinda almost stew that is incredible. Here it comes....the cuban sandwich. Yes, if you have one thing (besides the Key Lime Pie at Joes Stone Crab) you have to consume while here, it;s a real cuban sandwich. For me, it's either from one of the La Caretta restaurants in the area (I think there's even one in the airport) or Puerto Sagua in Miami Beach. This is a pressed cuban bread sandwich with swiss cheese, stacked ham, pickles, and mustard (I always add carmelized onions). Get it with either some pan cooked sweet plantains (banana's cousin) or with mordo which is a mix of black beans and rice.
- Seafood: October 15th begins Stone Crab Season. Price warning!!!! With that said these bad boys with some sweet mustard sauce and a cold Red Stripe are pretty unbeatable. Joe's Stone Crab is the King of anything to do with Stone Crab. In the South of Fifth area of Miami Beach, it's been there for 110 years and counting. If you want to have a story to tell anyone who actually knows anything about your time in Miami, you have to go to Joe's Stone Crab. Plan on about $150 a head if drinking. $75 a head if not. My recommendation on EVERY trip to Miami is to head to South Beach and bang a right to the South of Fifth area. It;s the nicest part of South Beach. Go straight to the very end and head to the outdoor bar at Smith & Wollensky. This is right next to Government Cut so the cruise ships literally go by the table here. If you want to see celebrities this is where I've met both Dan Marino and Sean Connery and actually had brief convos. Pretty people are all over the place and it's just a spot you have to get to. Head to the bar and order a mojito. Once done with that, you could actually walk to Joes Stone Crab or snag a quick Uber. Once at Joe's you are going to need to negotiate a line to get a table. There's two ways to handle this. Put your name in and have some drinks at the bar is one option. The other option is grease the Maitrè D's hand with a $50 and they'll get you in quick. (yes this is an actual thing not just from the movies). I would typically get there around the 5:30 time and put my name in and have a quick drink. If you get there after 6, good luck if you; 're in anything that even resembles a hurry. Once you're seated, soak it in. Pretty much any popular celebrity or athlete you can name has been in that room for the last 100 years. Sinatra, Reagan, Elvis, Marino, Shula, Michael Jackson, Brad Pitt, Marilyn Monroe, Sammy Davis, Jimmy Buffett, yeah... it's freaking cool. Food wise, the stone crabs are unreal but anything on the menu is good. Get the lionaisse potatoes with whatever you get. If you leave without having the Key Lime pie, I will take it as a personal insult. I don't do deserts mostly but that it the best Key Lime pie on the planet. Get it. If you can’t do Joe's because of location or time, Rickeys Stone Crab in Hollywood Beach is a good substitute...kinda. Good, but not Joe's. Another seafood joint to check out is The Rustic Inn in Dania Beach. Not as sophisticated but it's been there forever. They have many pictures of the 70's Phins enjoying their food on the walls. Their garlic dungeness crabs have a cult following.
- Steak: To start with there is a Shula's Bar & Grill in MIA airport. They've fallen off a bit but I'd still recommend it if you’re there and have time. The food is pretty good and of course the memorabilia is the best. For the best steak, It's hard to beat Prime 112 in Miami or the previously mentioned Smith & Wollensky. I lived in the area and had a great butcher shop so I didn;t go out for steak often. Might want to fire up the old google machine for some recommendations. There are a few Argentinian steak houses in the area of course with Fogo De Chao being the most well known. Good times, great salad bar, and the meats are incredible. Get ready for a meat coma and come in starving if you're heading here. If you want to Loco it, make sure you knock back a few big glasses of Malbec.
- Breakfast/Brunch. Brunch for me was always Gigis in Hollywood Beach on the intercoastal. Great spot. They usually had some jazz next to the bar. just a good spot. My breakfast joint was in Miami Beach at The Big Pink. That place is incredible. Don't go to News Cafe in South Beach unless you just want overpriced crappy diner food. Actually, try to not go anywhere on Ocean Drive as they are all over priced tourist trap wallet rapists. They like to put pretty russian girls out on the sidewalk with promo offers to steer you in. The locals are donkey laughing at you if you're in there as everyone that knows stays away. Sure, you'll want to see it as it's on every everything about Miami but I'm just not a fan.
- Fun besides football. This area is the fishing capital of the world. Charter a boat for a day or half day and go catch some fish!
- For the most part this area has anything you can think of. While I; 'm trying to highlight my favorites, fire up that google machine and look at some reviews and top lists and max out the fun.
- GAME DAY. Well, you're there for the game after all. Obviously, it will depend on what time your game is. Parking gates open 4 sometimes 5 hours before the game. So, if you're planning to tailgate get going. If you want to tailgate but don't have a parking pass or are ubering, that's fine. Just BYOB and most of the time you can find friendly fans who will invite you into their party. Feel free to try to reach out to fans on here and on Twitter to hook up with at the tailgate. If you want to bring food, head to the local Publix (they are everywhere). Here lives the top food alternative for every true Floridian....the Publix sub. Yes, the delis at these grocery stores make the most fantastic sandwiches that we have all relied on for decades. Get some made up, grab a 12 pack and get back in the Uber. Next stop......Hard Rock Stadium and an imminent Phins win. After the game, if you Ubered, most head to the Wal-Mart across the street as it's easier to get a Uber out of there post game.
