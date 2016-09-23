LOL @ Jets

Bill Belichick's giant brain has been the envy of the NFL for the better part of two decades. People have fawned over his genius, bowed to his greatness and kissed his butt more times than I care to remember, but not even the greatest football mind of the generation will be able to wiggle out of this jam.





The Patriots face a new reality now that Jimmy Garoppolo wrecked his shoulder on Sunday: The Evil Empire will be looking up at the Jets in the AFC East standings when Tom Brady returns.



. . .



Never say never with the Patriots — except for now. Belichick faces an impossible mission with Brissett in the next two games. The Hoodie Fan Club needs to think about this logically. Sure, Belichick has had success with Brady's understudies in the past, but those guys needed to time to learn and grow.



. . .



Brissett has been a NFL player for FIVE MONTHS. He'll have THREE DAYS to prepare for his first start. Belichick is brilliant, but let's be realistic. He's not going to climb this mountain.