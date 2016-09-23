LOL @ Jets

[h=1]Jets will be in first place in AFC East when Tom Brady returns, and they’ll have Jimmy Garoppolo to thank[/h]
By Manish Meta
Bill Belichick's giant brain has been the envy of the NFL for the better part of two decades. People have fawned over his genius, bowed to his greatness and kissed his butt more times than I care to remember, but not even the greatest football mind of the generation will be able to wiggle out of this jam.


The Patriots face a new reality now that Jimmy Garoppolo wrecked his shoulder on Sunday: The Evil Empire will be looking up at the Jets in the AFC East standings when Tom Brady returns.

. . .

Never say never with the Patriots — except for now. Belichick faces an impossible mission with Brissett in the next two games. The Hoodie Fan Club needs to think about this logically. Sure, Belichick has had success with Brady's understudies in the past, but those guys needed to time to learn and grow.

. . .

Brissett has been a NFL player for FIVE MONTHS. He'll have THREE DAYS to prepare for his first start. Belichick is brilliant, but let's be realistic. He's not going to climb this mountain.
Bad performance by Fitz and the Jets. The Chiefs aren't even that good. They just don't beat themselves. We gifted them 14 points off of two turnovers. That's the game. If Fitz even played like he did in week 1 the Jets could have won that game. I like Fitz as a solid game managing QB. But he was brutal yesterday. That game as there for the taking.

The Dolphins on the other hand, had trouble beating arguably the worst team in football in their building. I think they're the worst team in the AFC East lol. Not a surprise.
 
What's the problem? Reality has finally set in that the Dolphins have become an awful franchise?

The Jets have a lot of work to do. Fitz is what he is, the Jets are going to have to live with the good performances like in Buffalo, and the bad ones that we saw yesterday in KC

But Miami, two bad football teams played a game yesterday. That's about it.
 
