 Loose lips? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Loose lips?

C

crashfan

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 15, 2002
Messages
763
Reaction score
318
So I'm listening to a sports talk show here in Denver and I'm hearing Miami let it be known they were going to take Javonte Williams with their 1st second round pick. As we know now, Denver traded in front of Miami to take him. Somehow Elway is involved. Is there any talk in Miami about this?
I find it hard to believe this front office would spill the beans before the pick but stranger things have happened.
 
Digital

Digital

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
11,014
Reaction score
12,755
One thing I'll say about the Grier/Flo regime is that they've clamped down on the leaks. Sure, there are leaks, but they're intentional and planned disinformation. If Miami did indeed legitimately let it be known they were drafting Javonte Williams, a prospect who many on this board including me really liked, then my guess is that it was an intentional leak and disinformation. But with rumors, there's never any telling whether they were legit or not.
 
A

AMakados10

Scout Team
Joined
Jun 20, 2019
Messages
331
Reaction score
415
Age
38
Location
Florida
I wish Flores had a camera on him during the draft like last year. I would have loved to see his reaction this year.
 
Y

Yessir

Dolfan for Life
Joined
Mar 24, 2007
Messages
6,742
Reaction score
3,125
Location
Coral Gables, FL
Probably a smokescreen. Don’t think Grier/Flores were ever going to target any running back in the first 3 rounds. Dolphins did a significant amount of homework on safeties pre-draft, and Holland was definitely high on the board clearly.
 
mwestberry

mwestberry

Club Member
Joined
Mar 18, 2012
Messages
3,809
Reaction score
9,534
crashfan said:
So I'm listening to a sports talk show here in Denver and I'm hearing Miami let it be known they were going to take Javonte Williams with their 1st second round pick. As we know now, Denver traded in front of Miami to take him. Somehow Elway is involved. Is there any talk in Miami about this?
I find it hard to believe this front office would spill the beans before the pick but stranger things have happened.
Click to expand...
.... or we leaked info we wanted Denver to hear to protect the pick we were really after ...
1620061471090.png
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
12,629
Reaction score
12,913
Location
Bahamas
Yessir said:
Probably a smokescreen. Don’t think Grier/Flores were ever going to target any running back in the first 3 rounds. Dolphins did a significant amount of homework on safeties pre-draft, and Holland was definitely high on the board clearly.
Click to expand...
Flores was at his pro day. They wanted him not Williams.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
9,548
Reaction score
10,737
Location
New Jersey
I don't believe it. Its just BS talk and speculation. The way Miami ran that card up with 5 minutes left on the clock to select Holland, tells me Williams was never in consideration, and Holland was the only target all along.

Miami may have used a Williams smokescreen to hide their true intention? That's my speculative take on it. But no one knows for sure.
 
GUH-sick-EE

GUH-sick-EE

Scout Team
Joined
May 5, 2018
Messages
303
Reaction score
592
Location
NE Tennessee
Kyle Krabbs was tipped off Friday afternoon before the start of the 2nd that he might want to do some digging on Jevon Holland. I don't think Williams was ever the pick, despite how much some of us wanted it to be. The FO proved as much when they again refused to draft Sermon at 81, and again in the 5th by trading out entirely.


Maybe next year, after we lose the AFC Championship in a close contest with the Chiefs, and it's clear we have no holes, Grier will finally draft a stud RB in the 1st round, and it'll be like adding the final infinity stone to the gauntlet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom