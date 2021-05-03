Loose lips?

So I'm listening to a sports talk show here in Denver and I'm hearing Miami let it be known they were going to take Javonte Williams with their 1st second round pick. As we know now, Denver traded in front of Miami to take him. Somehow Elway is involved. Is there any talk in Miami about this?
I find it hard to believe this front office would spill the beans before the pick but stranger things have happened.
