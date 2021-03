Agreed with above. I think he's got a real Jarvis Landry type ability in him, minus Landry's concentration and intermediate route running. Plus Landry couldn't be pressed - he was nasty at getting free. Hes not going to make the insane catches. But he'll always make people miss, and he's a damn willing blocker. He'll be a solid swiss army knife for this offense for a few years.



Landry without the route and acrobatic catches, so... he'll be useful for first downs and the like. He's pretty new to receiver right? Maybe he improves vastly and shows you a stronger route tree. If so, there's always room for that type of guy in the receiver room.