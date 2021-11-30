 Making A Case For Flores and Grier | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Making A Case For Flores and Grier

P

phinking

Starter
Joined
Aug 5, 2005
Messages
2,164
Reaction score
387
Fasten your seatbelts gentlemen and let the sermon begin. The Miami Dolphins are set with Chris Grier and Brian Flores. Why do I say this? Here are some facts. The Dolphins have drafted 14 starters since 2019. The notable free agents such as Erik Flowers, Germaine Eluemunore and Matt Skura were signed to bolster the Offensive Line. They were released and are now starting, playing well for Washington, Las Vegas and the Giants respectively. I am sure based on the performance of the Miami Dolphins this season, we can all agree that the Offensive Line has torpedoed the season. Brian Flores has shown he can still be a leader of men because the team never did quit on him. All the rumors of tention between himself and Tagovailoa was never proven. Since he got directly involved in the defense itnhas been lights out great.
Chris Grier has drafted Christian Wilkins, Michael Dieter, Andy Van Ginkel, Myles Gaskins, Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, Raekwon Davis, Brandon Jones, Solomon Kindley, Blake Ferguson, Jaylen Waddle, Jaelen Phillips, Liam Eichenberg and Jevon Holland. The only ones on this list who have been under performing have been Jackson, Eichenberg and Kindley. And who's responsible for that? His name is Lemuel Jean Pierre. We should also blame Jean Pierre for not giving enough reps to Eluemunore, Skura and Kindley during training camp. Grier's spot should be secured. Brian Flores should be retained on the condition that tosses Jean Pierre. That's my take on the 2021 Miami Dolphins. I purposely left out Noah Igbinoghene and Hunter Long because it is my opinion that they were drafted for long term replacements, not to play immediately.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
13,595
Reaction score
34,996
Location
Land of Loco!
I get your point but if you're going to hold him up for praise he also needs to answer for letting Van Noy go, Iggy, AJax, Breida, and Howard as well. You can't solely be judged by your successes or your failures. Both need to be considered. I think when you take all of his moves into consideration, he seems to be on the upswing but he's certainly not untarnished. I'm okay giving him this offseason as long as he knows OLine RB and a complimentary WR for Waddle plus resigning MG are atop his list of priorities.
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2021
Messages
2,823
Reaction score
6,251
Location
West Palm Beach
One single fact sh!ts all over this. If Flo and Grier are so amazing why are we pursuing a QB with 22 counts of Sexual Indiscretion against him for 3 1st round picks+ other picks with this garbage O-Line? I dont have respect for either of them. I dont think Flo is a good coach, in any way,
 
Aqua Shadow

Aqua Shadow

Formerly 1 Dol Fan
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 23, 2008
Messages
5,046
Reaction score
1,137
Location
La Crosse, WI
KingHydra said:
One single fact sh!ts all over this. If Flo and Grier are so amazing why are we pursuing a QB with 22 counts of Sexual Indiscretion against him for 3 1st round picks+ other picks with this garbage O-Line? I dont have respect for either of them. I dont think Flo is a good coach, in any way,
Click to expand...
Might I direct you towards the newest edition of The Chambers Files?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom