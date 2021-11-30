Making A Case For Flores and Grier

Fasten your seatbelts gentlemen and let the sermon begin. The Miami Dolphins are set with Chris Grier and Brian Flores. Why do I say this? Here are some facts. The Dolphins have drafted 14 starters since 2019. The notable free agents such as Erik Flowers, Germaine Eluemunore and Matt Skura were signed to bolster the Offensive Line. They were released and are now starting, playing well for Washington, Las Vegas and the Giants respectively. I am sure based on the performance of the Miami Dolphins this season, we can all agree that the Offensive Line has torpedoed the season. Brian Flores has shown he can still be a leader of men because the team never did quit on him. All the rumors of tention between himself and Tagovailoa was never proven. Since he got directly involved in the defense itnhas been lights out great.

Chris Grier has drafted Christian Wilkins, Michael Dieter, Andy Van Ginkel, Myles Gaskins, Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, Raekwon Davis, Brandon Jones, Solomon Kindley, Blake Ferguson, Jaylen Waddle, Jaelen Phillips, Liam Eichenberg and Jevon Holland. The only ones on this list who have been under performing have been Jackson, Eichenberg and Kindley. And who's responsible for that? His name is Lemuel Jean Pierre. We should also blame Jean Pierre for not giving enough reps to Eluemunore, Skura and Kindley during training camp. Grier's spot should be secured. Brian Flores should be retained on the condition that tosses Jean Pierre. That's my take on the 2021 Miami Dolphins. I purposely left out Noah Igbinoghene and Hunter Long because it is my opinion that they were drafted for long term replacements, not to play immediately.